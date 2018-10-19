The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class once wore the GL badge. The name’s changed, but the big, boxy-but-beautiful family hauler hasn’t changed much at all.

It carries over for the 2019 model year, while a new edition waits for a public reveal.

The 2019 Benz GLS is a capable all-weather performer and has enough real utility to make it a solid choice for families or people needing plenty of cargo space. We rate it 6.6 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Did we already say boxy? The point can’t be overstated. The GLS embraces the old-school SUV look gracefully, and pairs it with a lush interior with swaths of optional leather, wood, and metal.

The GLS450 is powered by a 362-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 and a 9-speed automatic. A little warmer is the GLS550 with a 449-hp V-8, paired to the same 9-speed auto. Smoking hot is the AMG GLS63 with a 577-hp twin-turbo V-8 and a 7-speed automatic. All versions come standard with all-wheel drive.

All models feel and handle much more confidently than their size indicates with air suspension that damps out all but the worst roads. As a result, the driving sensation isn’t far off from that of a much smaller car, with the difference being much more passenger space. All three rows are spacious enough, and feature plenty of options to spoil passengers like heating and cooling, or multi-way adjustments.

The 2019 GLS hasn’t been safety-tested yet (2018’s model hasn’t yet, either), but can be upgraded with blind-spot monitors, surround-view cameras, and active lane assist.

The list of available options, both packaged and stand-alone, is long. Buyers can opt into navigation, leather, upgraded audio, off-road packages, and more. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are optional on the base GLS450, standard on other models, and they’re recommended, since they help ease the COMAND infotainment system’s woes.