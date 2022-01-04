What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class? What does it compare to?

It’s a five- or seven-seat crossover SUV that comes in “SUV” and “Coupe” body styles, as well as an AMG edition. It’s a competitor for the BMW X5 and Audi Q7, as well as the Volvo XC90.

Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class a good SUV?

It’s uniformly good, and gets great in powerful turbo-6 versions, with their complex air suspensions. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10, but the piquant AMG versions would score more highly. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class?

Supply-chain issues have left the GLE-Class with no V-8 choices this year, but all versions now come with automatic high beams.

The GLE’s dueling body styles let drivers choose whether they’d like a conventional SUV silhouette or a sleeker, tapered shape that’s dubbed a “Coupe,” whether it’s really one or not. Both have a muscular attitude graced with interesting details, from choices of grille textures to AMG-spec or blacked-out exterior trim. Inside, the GLE’s rectangular vents and dual digital displays graft a futuristic look onto traditional luxury fittings like nappa leather and walnut.

With no V-8s on tap, the GLE steams ahead with a perfectly capable 255-hp turbo-4 and rear-wheel drive in base spec. Its solid acceleration complements a relatively plush ride, good steering feel, and a seamless-shifting 9-speed automatic. The mid-size crossover grows more compelling with either of a pair of turbo-6 engines, which issue either 362 hp in the GLE 450 or 429 hp in GLE 53 AMG. It’s swifter, firmer, and more assertive as it ascends to GLE 53 AMG status, where an air suspension with adaptive damping and active roll stabilization extract un-SUV-like grip from the tarmac.

In the taller-roofed GLE SUV, the front and second-row seats suit five passengers well, with lots of leg and shoulder room; GLE Coupes get stingy with rear-seat head room, obviously, and we’d skip the SUV’s third-row seat, as it’s too small for anything but occasional use. Get a GLS-Class if you’re the go-to for mass transportation.

The GLE’s near-spotless safety record augurs well, as does its standard list of safety technology, which includes automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors. Adaptive cruise control costs extra, but comes with lane-change capability.

How much does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class cost?

The $56,750 GLE 350 has synthetic leather upholstery, power front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, twin 12.3-inch screens, and 19-inch wheels. Take the $64,550 GLE 450 for its stronger engine and standard all-wheel drive, and top it off with adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, and Burmester audio. AMG GLEs start at $74,600.

Where is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class made?

In Tuscaloosa, Alabama.