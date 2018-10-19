The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class has the family-hauling goods of a big wagon, without the usual SUV setbacks. It’s one of the brand’s best-selling models, and for good reason: The GLE is a safe bet, one with plenty of high-end features and a great range of available customization options.

We rate it 6.4 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

With a starting price around $53,000, the 2019 GLE-Class has a powertrain, body style, and trim choice for nearly every one of its well-heeled buyers.

The GLE can be configured as a Coupe or as a more traditional SUV. The Coupe sports a sloping roofline that makes the overall silhouette sleeker but robs much-needed headroom from the interior. We’re team SUV all the way, with a preference for the more utilitarian style and the extra room it allows inside. Mercedes has fitted the GLE models-the GLE350, GLE550e, AMG GLE43 and GLE63- with opulent interiors.

The GLE’s shining star (besides the one on the grille) is its performance. Even in base form, the 302-horsepower V-6 and 7-speed automatic gearbox provide lively acceleration and a responsive driving experience. The plug-in hybrid adds electric motors to the package and quickens the acceleration considerably to a 5.3-second 0-60 mph time. The AMG-stroked GLEs are nothing short of breathtaking in their performance, with sub-five second 0-60 mph times and handling that rivals the best SUV offerings from the other German automakers.

The GLE-Class can squeeze five adults but is better suited with four, particularly in Coupe form. Seating is comfortable throughout and AMG-trimmed models get upgraded, more heavily bolstered seating. Cargo space is good, but less so in the Coupe models with their sloping roof.

The 2019 GLE-Class’ safety focus makes it a worthy successor to last year’s model that earned Top Safety Pick designation from the IIHS. Features such as blind-spot monitors and surround-view cameras add extra peace of mind.

The GLE is not lacking equipment in base form, but the standard COMAND infotainment system doesn’t operate as smoothly as some systems. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto help make the experience much more intuitive and simple, but buyers will have to pony up for an expensive options package for the privilege.