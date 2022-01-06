What kind of car is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class? What does it compare to?

The GLC-Class is Mercedes’ mid-size crossover SUV. With seating for five, it’s fitted with a turbo-4 in GLC 300 versions, and a twin-turbo V-6 in GLC 43 AMG spec. It’s a rival for the BMW X3, Volvo XC60, and Audi Q5.

Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class a good car?

We think it’s very good, bordering on exceptional. It earns a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10 as a GLC 300 4Matic SUV; it would score even more highly as an AMG. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class?

Mercedes has put its V-8 engines on hiatus in the U.S. for 2022, so only the GLC 300 and GLC 43 AMG will be sold here during this model year. The ‘22 GLC adds automatic high-beam headlights, rear USB ports, and a standard 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster on the GLC 43.

The GLC draws looks with its handsomely sculpted exterior, and sells drama with its high-glamour interior. There’s a curvy-hipped Coupe version, but even the “SUV” body style has a boldly sized grille and light-up tri-star logo, because nothing stings like the pain of anonymity. The GLC bodies, sleek as they are, barely keep up with the exuberantly drawn interior. It’s trimmed in wood and nappa leather and aluminum, and wears a hint of high-resolution gloss with its digital gauges and central touchscreen.

Performance ranges from strong, with the stock 255-hp turbo-4 in the GLC 300, to raging with the 385-hp twin-turbo V-6 in the GLC 43 AMG. It’ll do 0-60 mph runs in as little as 4.7 seconds, but even the heftier and less powerful models can do it in 6.3 seconds. The 9-speed automatic gets confused by all its gear choices on occasion, but more often, the GLC clips along at the gray edges of speed limits with some coarse engine noises, bucketfuls of flexible power, and with the nimble feel of a well-tuned steel suspension—or a constantly adapting set of dampers and air springs on the stiffer, more menacing AMG edition.

Four adults fit well in the GLC, and a fifth can squeeze in whenever they’re wanted. Cargo space runs up to nearly 60 cubic feet on the SUV. The GLC gets top-flight crash-test scores from both the IIHS and the NHTSA, and its generous standard safety gear can be augmented with a head-up display, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera system.

How much does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class cost?

It’s $44,900 for a GLC 300 SUV with 18-inch wheels, heated power front seats, and a 10.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Take it, with all-wheel drive for another $2,000 and option it up with leather, cooled front seats, and Burmester sound.

Where is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class made?

In Germany.