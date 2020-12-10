What kind of car is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class? What does it compare to?

The 2021 GLC is Mercedes-Benz’ mid-size, five-seat crossover SUV. It’s lathered in luxury fittings and can scald the road when it’s configured to AMG-spec. It compares with the BMW X3, Audi X5, and Volvo XC60, among others.

Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class a good car?

Review continues below

It ranges from very good to exceptional. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 based on the GLC300 4Matic SUV, but different versions would score higher in performance and styling—and lower in gas mileage. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class?

The GLC SUV now gets keyless start standard, while both the SUV and Coupe get active park assist standard. AMG models get parking sensors with active park assist standard.

The 2021 GLC-Class crossovers bring drama to the luxury mid-size SUV world. They’re curvaceous, hippy, with some details played grandly—there’s even a “Coupe” body style with a sloped rear roof, if an SUV shape’s just too commonplace. The sleek body’s hardly a match for the exuberant interior, trimmed in sumptuous materials—from wood to carbon fiber to nappa leather to aluminum—and integrated into the online world via a 10.3-inch touchscreen and Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment system.

Performance issues from a 255-horsepower turbo-4 in the GLC300, from a 385-hp twin-turbo V-6 in the GLC43 AMG, and from a 469-hp or 503-hp twin-turbo V-8 in the GLC63 AMG. The GLC doesn’t take more than about six seconds to reach 60 mph, and AMGs take as little as 3.8 seconds. The GLC’s 9-speed automatic gets dizzy with choice sometimes, but almost-universal all-wheel drive manages its grip to ISO9001 standards, while the adaptive air suspensions of AMG editions endow the crossover with uncanny grip to match their unreal acceleration.

The GLC’s one of the larger vehicles in its class, and five adults can fit, though more than four will be the subject of idle gossip. Coupes have lower rooflines and less cargo space, but even they still sport nearly 50 cubic feet of cargo room behind the front seats.

Crash-test data is incomplete, but all signs are good—and the GLC comes with standard blind-spot monitors and automatic emergency braking.

How much does the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class cost?

The $43,250 GLC300 offers 18-inch wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, and a 10.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as a spiffy MBUX interface with good voice-command control. The high-$50,000s GLC43 AMG would be our pick—but we won’t rat you out if you pick the lascivious $74,950 GLC63 AMG and go all-in on the options.

Where is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class made?

It’s assembled in Germany.