Mercedes-Benz sells five crossover SUVs, and the 2019 Mercedes GLC-Class is one of the better ones. It’s the C-Class for the rest of us who aren’t so attached to body styles rendered irrelevant by consumer taste.

It’s also a family of vehicles that includes GLC300s with turbo-4s, AMG GLC43s with a twin-turbo V-6, and GLC63s with a twin-turbo V-8. Take your pick, crossover or “Coupe,” if you must.

With only minor changes for the new model year, we give the GLC-Class a 7.3 out of 10, and point to its perfect safety and near-perfect comfort ratings when we talk about its strengths. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The tall-roof alternative to the C-Class has more head and leg room, and some say, a prettier set of sheet-metal panels. Whether it’s a Coupe or an SUV, the GLC-Class has every hair laid perfectly in place. The big star logo matches up with big LED taillights, and the semi-voluptuous shape posts up on the F-Pace and X3 for pitch-perfect crossover looks. Inside, the GLC quashes most rivals: It’s in a heated battle with the Volvo XC60 for the sensational application of wood and metallic trim, and the dramatic sense of style. It’s the hot side of the crossover McDLT to the XC60’s cool, if we can be so 1990s here.

The 2019 GLC comes in three distinct power levels. The turbo-4 that powers GLC300s has 241 horsepower, 0-60 mph times of about 6.5 seconds, and a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. Its steering isn’t relentlessly informative, but the available air suspension and adaptive dampers smother the road and hustle through corners with something approaching grace.

The AMG GLC43 pitches the turbo-4 and screws in a 362-hp twin-turbo V-6, which is better for hurtling from any big-box store to the carousel at Paul Ricard, if that’s how your day calendars out. It’s wonderfully communicative, from the steering to the taut but friendly ride. It’s less brutal than the utterly nutso GLC63, with 503 hp and a hit of car-world growth hormones that it ingests directly into its suspension.

Cargo and people room in the GLC meets the luxury-SUV challenge without any attempt to wedge in a third-row seat. Base models have lots of adjustment and good outward vision, but you’ll pay for leather. AMG editions have snug sport sedans and racy leather-and-suede trim. The GLC has very good cargo space, but on the Coupe it loses a few cubic feet for not much reason; on either body style, the rear seats don’t fold quite flat.

The GLC has nearly perfect crash-test scores, and comes with automatic emergency braking, and advanced touches such as a surround-view camera system and active lane control are affordable options where they’re not standard.

Every version has standard power features, and Bluetooth with audio streaming, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto cost an extra $350, which is annoying. The comprehensive features list includes Burmester sound, cooled front seats, and the same in-car fragrance dispenser found in the S-Class.