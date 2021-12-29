What kind of car is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class? What does it compare to?

The GLB-Class taps turbo-4 power and seating for up to seven people to become one of Mercedes’ most flexible crossover SUVs. Competitors include vehicles such as the Land Rover Discovery Sport, Volvo XC60, and Mazda CX-9.

Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB -Class a good car?

With refreshing style, and excellent performance and safety, the 2022 GLB earns a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Mercedes GLB-Class?

Only a few minor features have been added to option packages. Otherwise, the GLB’s charming, spare SUV shape still sports the boxy outline it has since it was new in 2020. It’s graced with a few rounded corners and a glam detail or two, but the GLS-knockoff look gives it just the right hint of ruggedness. That dissipates inside where the flavor’s full-on extrovert, with twin displays atop the dash, colorful ambient lighting, and lots of metallic trim.

The GLB draws its driving enthusiasm from a 2.0-liter turbo-4 and an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic. In the GLB 250, it’s good for 221 hp and a 0-60 mph time of 6.9 seconds; the GLB 35 AMG’s tweaked to 302 hp, and 0-60 mph times drop to 5.1 seconds. The 8-speed transmission shifts more smoothly here than past Benz dual-clutches. Confident steering and a ride damped just on the softer side put the GLB at ease on nearly any road, but GLB 35 AMGs with adaptive damping can hustle with authority—and can be dialed in to the driver’s tastes with adjustable modes for steering, throttle, transmission, and suspension settings.

As long as the original M-Class but more narrow, the GLB-Class can fit five adults in its front two rows, but it helps if the middle back-seat passenger wears a size small. A couple of tiny passengers can make their way into the available third-row seat, but that space seems better suited to cargo; the GLB can carry up to 62.0 cubic feet behind the front seats.

The NHTSA gives the GLB-Class five stars overall, but the IIHS has yet to turn in its results. Along with standard automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors, the GLB can be fitted with a head-up display and a surround-view camera system.

How much does the 2022 Mercedes GLB cost?

It’s $39,650 for a GLB 250 with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, and twin 7.0-inch screens. The GLB 35 AMG starts at $51,000 and gains the stronger turbo-4, sport tuning, 19-inch wheels, and twin 10.3-inch screens.

Where is the 2022 Mercedes GLB made?

In Aguascalientes, Mexico.