What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class? What does it compare to?

The smallest crossovers in Mercedes’ robust SUV lineup—the GLA250, AMG GLA35, and AMG GLA45—offer a relatively inexpensive gateway to the German luxury brand. The GLA-Class competes with premium subcompact crossovers such as the BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Volvo XC40.

Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class a good SUV?

The GLA’s attractive design, good feature set, and balance of power with efficiency earn it an above average TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class?

Not much is new after last year’s redesign, except for the addition of satellite radio to the Premium package.

The cute ute ascends with its aviation-inspired design cues, from its biplane-like wings across the grille to the available roof spoiler on AMG models. The inside sports turbine-style vents and a nice mix of soft-touch and aluminum materials.

Its bubbly shape flows into the wind with a perky 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 221 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. A smooth 8-speed dual-clutch automatic sends power to the front wheels, unlike the rear-drive basis of other Mercedes’ SUVs, but all-wheel drive is an option. An independent suspension keeps it quick and shifty, like a hot hatch sized to American tastes. AMG variants push that premise further.

Last year, the shift from more hatch-like proportions to a taller SUV shape expanded rear-seat leg room to 38.4 inches, and made the GLA a decent fit for four adults. Its reclining rear seats also fold down to expand cargo volume from 15.4 cubic feet with the rear seats up to 50.5 cubic feet.

The GLA-Class hasn’t been crash tested, but comes with standard automatic emergency braking. Other driver-assist features that many automakers include as standard cost an extra $1,700.

How much does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class cost?

For $37,450, the base GLA250 comes with power front seats, a power liftgate, keyless start, and a panel of side-by-side 7.0-inch screens for the instrument cluster and the touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All-wheel drive adds $2,000. Options range from a 10.3-inch touchscreen to a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting that come standard on AMG models. The AMG GLA45 tops the lineup at $56,025.

Where is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class made?

At the Sindelfingen plant, near Stuttgart, Germany.