Mercedes-Benz shed its stodgy image as a builder of large, luxurious cars when its CLA sedan and GLA crossover SUV brought the three-pointed star to those with smaller budgets and smaller parking spaces.

The Mercedes-Benz GLA arrived in the 2015 model year and has since seen a few small refreshments, the most significant coming last model year. The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class gets some humble updates, but all models in the lineup—the front-wheel-drive GLA250, all-wheel-drive GLA250 4Matic, and rip-roaring Mercedes-AMG GLA45 should make for city-friendly crossover SUVs with a hint of luxury.

We’ve given the GLA a score of 5.6 out of 10, thanks to decent fuel economy and a bigger back seat than its sedan sibling, but a stiff ride sours things for what is otherwise a decently luxurious experience at a friendly price. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Updates for the 2019 GLA lineup include two new paint colors, Iridium Silver and Denim Blue, and revisions to the GLA45’s Premium Package and, Convenience Package.Twenty-inch multi-spoke wheels are now standard on the AMG version, too. Otherwise, not much has changed on the GLA, which carries over styling and powertrains from last year.

The GLA250 models use a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic good for 208 horsepower. The GLA45, however, maintains its significant bump in grunt, pushing out 375 horsepower from a heavily modified version of the same engine and transmission. A standout of the GLA’s driving experience is its taut handling, but this unfortunately translates to a somewhat stiff ride over less-than-perfect roads. Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is a high point, too, with the ability to handle loose surfaces and mild off-roading with ease, not to mention inclement weather.

Inside, the front seats are supportive and comfortable, but rear seats are tight and leave something to be desired, though they offer superior room to the CLA sedan. The rear seats fold flat to create a more cavernous cargo hold.

All 2019 GLAs come equipped with forward-collision warning and automatic emergency braking, as well as the option for a surround-view camera. Frustratingly, neither the IIHS nor federal testers have crashed a GLA, despite the small crossover having been on sale for a few years.

Also standard are power features, including a power tailgate; power front seats wrapped in synthetic leather; and 18-inch wheels. Options include leather seats and a panoramic sunroof. Prices start from about $34,500, but for our money, we’d have the premium package, adding blind-spot monitors, heated front seats, and keyless ignition, as well as the smartphone package, which brings Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. All-wheel drive is a must, too, for those in states subject to snowy weather.