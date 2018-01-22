Before 2014, if you wanted a compact Mercedes, you had to buy a C-Class. Not very small at all, right?

Then came the CLA, and a year later, the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class. At last, Mercedes had its first real small cars in a generation, and its first front-wheel-drive cars for American buyers.

The GLA arrived in the 2015 model year, and for 2018 gets a light revamp. All models—the front-drive GLA250, the all-wheel-drive Mercedes GLA250 4Matic, and the run-and-gun Mercedes-AMG GLA45 4Matic—wear new front ends, and top off their cabins with new convenience and safety features.

We give the GLA a 6.2 out of 10. It earns great fuel economy, but it rides stiffly, though back-seat space is better than its CLA sedan cousin. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Its taut hatchback profile all but unchanged, the GLA gets a new front-end treatment with optional LED headlights and standard LED taillights. Small aero tweaks in front, in back, and underneath give it a smoother shape. The hot GLA45 wears new air intakes and a new front air dam, and standard LED headlights. Almost nothing changes in the cockpit.

Power carries over, too. Base cars have a 208-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The GLA45 AMG blasts out 375 hp from a retuned version of the same engine, to hugely entertaining effect. The GLA handles well, but it has a very firm ride that gets more brittle with the bigger optional tires. AWD models can tackle slick roads and even some gravel trails, and have an off-road transmission mode.

Inside, the GLA’s bolstered front seats give great support, but the rear seats are skimpy on leg room. Head room is better, compared to the cramped CLA sedan. The rear seat folds down to create a big cargo hold.

All GLAs have forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking. A surround-view camera is new to the options list. Frustratingly, neither the IIHS nor federal testers have crashed a GLA, despite being on sale for a few years.

Also standard are power features, including a power tailgate; power front seats; a rearview camera; and 18-inch wheels. Options include an infotainment system and a panoramic sunroof. Prices start from $34,325 for a GLA 250; AWD GLA 250s start from $36,325, while the GLA45 carries a base price of $51,525.