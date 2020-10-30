What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class? What does it compare to?

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a high-end, ultra-luxury SUV with serious off-road capability and more than a small dose of civility inside. Shop it against the Land Rover Range Rover, Lexus LX 570, and Toyota Land Cruiser, possibly even a Sherman tank.

Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class a good SUV?

Review continues below

If your house—scratch that, your estate—is at the top of a hill, accessible only by helicopter or a rocky road, yes, the either the G550 or the G63 AMG is a great choice.

On our scale, it scores a 6.6 out of 10 on account of road manners better than you may expect, all the luxury Mercedes-Benz can throw at a vehicle, and serious underhood muscle. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class?

After a 2019 redesign—its first full-scale rethink in decades—the G-Class largely stands pat aside from some minor trim and feature tweaks. It gets a standard digital gauge display, and wireless smartphone charging now is standard on the AMG edition.

Two versions are on offer: The G550 with its 416-horsepower twin-turbo V-8 and the AMG G63, which delivers 577 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque from an especially ferocious version of the V-8. All Gs are four-wheel drive with three locking differentials, and although a switch to an independent front suspension up front made them more comfortable on-road, the G-Wagen (from the German Geländewagen, or “cross-country vehicle”) is a formidable four-wheeler as long as it’s not outfitted with the optional 22-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the G is spacious, but not as cavern-like as a contemporary Range Rover. Fine materials and glimmering 12.3-inch screens under a single pane of glass help justify a sticker price that easily tops $150,000 with options.

How much does the 2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class cost?

The G-Class starts at around $132,000. Though most features are standard, a wide range of optional trim packages add everything from extra-cost paint (as much as $6,500), AMG styling bits, massaging seats, softer leather, and more can easily add $20,000 to that.

Recommendations go out the window when we’re looking at vehicles like the G-Class, so plan to spend some time with your local dealer to select the SUV that best suits your taste and needs.

Where is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class made?

It’s assembled in Graz, Austria.