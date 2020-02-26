Our review of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz G Class is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz G Class if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Gas Mileage 13 mpg City/17 mpg Hwy
Engine Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8, 4.0 L
EPA Class No Data
Style Name G 550 4MATIC SUV
Drivetrain All Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport UtilityMore Specs »
News
Mercedes-Benz G-Class To Live Through 2015--And Beyond?
"I'm not dead yet!" It's the favored sound bite of legions of Monty Python fans, and it also could be the battle cry for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, now returning to the U.S. lineup again for the 2013 model year after a second close call with death...Read More»
Tough-Lux: 2009 Hummer H2 And 2009 Range Rover Among Most Expensive To Insure
You might be able to swing quite a deal today on one of the most luxurious off-road-worthy barges, but be prepared to pay extra—over and over again—in your insurance premiums. The 2009 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, 2009 Hummer H2, and 2009 Range Rover...Read More»
Driven: 2009 Mercedes-Benz G55 AMG
Have you heard? Frugal is the new wretched excess. Target’s Merona house brand is the new Paul Smith, Kia, the new Aston Martin. Should I say it louder? Really, luxe is dead. Really! Unless you still have dough, in which case none of the above...Read More»
