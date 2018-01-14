A typical car is redesigned every few years. The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 is not a typical car.

Not by a long shot.

Four decades after the civilian version first went on sale with agricultural users in mind, the G-Class has finally been redesigned initially as the G550 and with more variants to follow. Today, its buyers are far more likely to brave urban jungles than they are to test its limits, but Mercedes-Benz promises that its legendary off-road credentials will remain intact. The updates are at first glance subtle, but they’re comprehensive and this SUV is unquestionably still a Geländewagen—the German word for “cross-country vehicle” that gave this durable off-roader its G-Wagen nickname.

The 2019 G550 retains its boxy, upright styling—so much so that casual observers probably won’t realize that it shares very little with its predecessor. Its lines are cleaner, but hardly streamlined. The G-Class retains its boxy proportions and emphasis on angularity. Its windshield is proudly upright today as it was in 1979. Cues like the horizontal rub strips on the doors and fenders from the outgoing model carry over into 2019, although they’re a hint smoother. The spare tire still rides on the barn-door tailgate that’s hinged on the left side. Even the door hinges themselves are partially exposed, a nod to the original G.

There are some notable differences, however. For one, the malaise-era panel gaps that defined the outgoing model appear to have been corrected. Also, the boxy taillights are now bright LEDs and the round headlights feature an LED ring signature.

Overall, the G-Class is 2.1-inches longer at about 190 inches from head-to-toe and 4.8-inches wider than before (pushing it to about 85 inches including the exterior mirrors). Those aren’t big increases, all things considered. The G-Class is about the same size as a Jeep Wrangler four-door—a competitor of sorts.

Inside, the G-Wagen gets with the times with a dashboard that blends S-Class styling cues and technology squared-off surfaces that give this SUV a distinctive look unlike anything else in the German

automaker’s portfolio. Optional dual 12.3-inch displays hide behind a single pane of glass as on the automaker’s S-Class flagship sedan. Their functions are controlled by a haptic touchpad that takes up residence in the center console below a switch panel cribbed from the automaker’s parts bin and a pair of climate control vents that may very well have been designed by Boeing. The grab handle directly in front of the passenger seat is another throwback cue that will certainly come in handy off road.

Interior space grows considerably over the cramped outgoing model. Legroom is up nearly half a foot for rear seat passengers and there’s more space for shoulders and elbows, too. The rear seats fold in a 60/40 array for more cargo space. Unlike the far more pedestrian Mercedes-Benz GLS-class, the G-Wagen has only two rows of seats.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 performance

At least initially, the G-Class will launch with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 rated at 416 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. Mercedes says that while the engine is unchanged, a new 9-speed automatic takes the place of the outgoing model’s 7-speed. The 9-speed offers a wider gear ratio for both on- and off-road use and Mercedes promises better fuel economy. Given that the 2018 G550 was rated at 13 mpg combined, any improvement will be a welcome one.

The G550 makes bigger strides where it counts: off-road. It’s still a body-on-frame SUV wholly unrelated to the GLS-Class. A trio of differential locks activated at the press of a button help apportion power between the axles and from side-to-side for maximum traction and a two-speed transfer case with standard full-time four-wheel drive is still part of the deal.

What’s new is underneath: gone is last year’s solid front axle, replaced instead by an double-wishbone independent setup designed to help the G-Class perform better on-road and to make it more stable at speed off-road. A hefty chunk of G-Wagens are sold in the Middle East, where drivers are more interested in dune-bashing at speed than they are crawling over rocks, which helped Mercedes justify this controversial suspension design change that puts it in line with the Toyota Land Cruiser. By comparison, the Land Rover Range Rover uses a height-adjustable fully-independent suspension and the redesigned Jeep Wrangler retains solid axles.

Mercedes quotes 9.5 inches of running ground clearance, which pales in comparison to the outgoing (and outrageous) 4x4 Squared’s nearly 18 inches but is still enough to easily climb over boulders.

For the first time, the G-Class features an off-road mode for its traction and stability control system. The aptly named G-Mode activates as soon one of the three differential locks is engaged and it modifies steering, braking, and traction control parameters. Oddly, that’s the only off-road mode for the G-Class; there is no multi-mode traction control like that found on nearly every rival.

Although Mercedes hasn’t detailing pricing for the G550, the SUV comes exceptionally well-equipped for what’s likely to not dip below the outgoing model’s $125,000 price of entry. Standard equipment includes leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with memory, a Burmester-branded audio system, automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and keyless ignition. A 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment is standard, while a secondary display of the same size is on the options list to take the place of a conventional gauge cluster. Individual options are limited but include adaptive dampers, massaging front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a rear-seat entertainment system.