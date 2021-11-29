Likes
- Silent cabin
- Impeccable craftsmanship
- Good ride quality
- Futuristic Hyperscreen
- Front seat comfort
Dislikes
- Regenerative braking feel is inconsistent
- Rear seats don’t feel S-Class worthy
- Not as much range as some rivals
- Strange shape
Buying tip
The EQS injects true luxury into the world of electric vehicles.
What kind of car is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS? What does it compare to?
Mercedes swings big with the EQS electric vehicle that’s billed as the eventual successor to the ultra-posh S-Class sedan, with a fully electric powertrain and a futuristic interior. Rivals at this level of electric luxury (and price) are few, and include the Lucid Air and the Tesla Model S.
Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS a good car?
Very much so. It earns a TCC Rating of 8.0 out of 10, with its extensive features (both optional and standard), 350 miles of electric range, and luxurious interior leading the way. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What’s new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS?
Everything is new for this all-new model, starting with its platform. The EQS rides on the Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA), which will underpin many of the forthcoming EQ electric vehicles from Mercedes. What’s on top of that is eye-catching, mostly because of its shape. Mercedes started with the goal of a 0.20 coefficient of drag, the lowest of any production car, and designed the exterior around that goal. Wheels range from 20- to 21-inches in a wide array of futuristic designs.
When you’re sitting inside the EQS however, the awkward proportions don’t matter because the interior is a gorgeous, technological tour-de-force. A 12.8-inch portrait-style touchscreen lifted from the S-Class comes standard in 450+ models, but the available MBUX Hyperscreen transforms the front of the cabin into a digital playscape (it is standard on the 580).
Behind a single pane of glass that stretches across the dashboard are three screens: two 12.3-inch displays for the driver and passenger flank a 17.7-inch screen in the middle. The screens are powered by a tweaked version of MBUX that incorporates a “zero layer” in the center screen, so called because the system will learn your preferences and present the items that may be of interest as small windows so you can access commonly used functions on the top layer of the screen without going into any menus at all.
The interior materials match the luxury standard set by the S-Class, with several types of available leathers in a variety of hues. The front seats aren’t car seats as much as thrones with all of the heating/cooling/massaging features you could imagine.
The EQS is offered in 450+ and 580 configurations, with the rear-wheel-drive 450+ featuring a single 245-kw rear motor that pumps out 329 hp and 419 lb-ft of torque. Jump up to the all-wheel-drive 580 to add a second, front-mounted 140-kw motor that bumps total output up to 516 hp and 631 lb-ft. Both use the same 107.8-kwh battery pack mounted beneath the floor. Despite the added weight and the extra motor on the 580, its EPA range estimate of 340 miles stays close to the 350 miles of range on the 450+.
The EQS can quick charge at up to 200 kw, where it’s available. When charging at 110 kw, it takes about 30 minutes to fill the battery from 10-80%. On a Level 2 wall charger, it takes 11 hours to charge completely from 10%.
The EQS comes with all of Mercedes’ safety features and advanced driver aids standard, including adaptive cruise control, active lane control, blindspot monitors, and automatic emergency braking.
How much does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS cost?
The 450+ starts at $103,360 (including destination charges), with the 580 starting at $120,160. As expected, standard equipment is substantial with heated and cooled front seats, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, Burmester 3D sound system, a surround-view camera system, active parking assist, and 20-inch wheels. The 580 adds on the Hyperscreen and 21-inch wheels as standard equipment.
Where is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS made?
The EQS is built in Sindelfingen, Germany.
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS
Styling
Its wondrous, futuristic interior moves the whole brand forward.
While the exterior styling will take some getting used to, an exceptional interior is enough to earn the EQS a 7 in this category.
Is the Mercedes-Benz EQS a good-looking car?
It depends on where you’re seeing it from. The EQS’ exterior looks a bit awkward at first. At 205.4 inches long, it’s about 3.0 inches shorter than the S-Class, but looks significantly shorter to the eye thanks to its shape and tiny overhangs. Its shape will be divisive. The teardrop profile was a necessity to hit the aerodynamic numbers that Mercedes wanted, but it doesn’t have the stateliness the S-Class does. It looks rather alien.
But once inside the EQS, how the exterior looks doesn’t really matter because the interior is an absolute gem. With the Hyperscreen equipped, the dashboard is unlike any other vehicle out there with that single pane of glass and the three screens making for an unrivaled futuristic showpiece. Ambient lighting piped in under each tuck and crease in the interior contributes to the screen’s ample glow. It feels like the S-Class has jumped a decade into the future.
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS
Performance
The EQS isn’t Tesla fast, but doesn’t need to be.
The all-electric EQS uses the same 107.8-kwh battery pack in each of its variants, but it powers a different number of motors. The RWD 450+ features a single 245-kw rear-mounted motor that provides 329-hp and 419 lb-ft of torque, and it accelerates from 0-60 mph in 5.9 seconds. Its excellent ride quality and decent speed earn it a 7.
Is the Mercedes-Benz EQS 4WD?
Yes it is. The 580 adds a front-mounted 140-kw motor to give it AWD and that extra motor gives it a much higher total output of 516-hp and 631 lb-ft. It’s significantly quicker, with a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds. The difference off-the-line can also be felt while passing. The 450+ starts to run out of steam at above 75 mph, while the 580 feels more confident at highway speeds.
How fast is the Mercedes-Benz EQS?
The EQS doesn’t compete with Tesla’s gaudy acceleration times, but that matches its character. The ultra-luxurious feel of the car makes you drive it in a smoother fashion, but it never feels slow (with either powertrain) and the EQS is still instantly responsive as is the case in other EVs.
Where the EQS excels is ride quality, which is impeccable. An air suspension with adaptive dampers comes standard and helps the EQS glide over the road, dismissing bumps and road seams without a care. Rear-axle steering is also standard; it can turn the rear wheels by 10 degrees and gives the big sedan a compact-car-sized turning circle of only 35.8 feet. It’s surprisingly easy to park and maneuver the EQS in tight urban spaces.
There are four different regenerative braking levels, but none that offer a true one-pedal driving experience. With the regen turned up however, the setting does something weird to the brake pedal. The amount of regen that the EQS is using moves the brake pedal down by an equal amount, so you reach for the brake with your foot and find air. It takes some getting used to and, on top of that, the brakes don’t feel super consistent. The inconsistent brake feel is the weakest part of the EQS driving experience.
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS
Comfort & Quality
It’s not quite an S-Class, but it’s so, so close.
The EQS’ luxury bona fides are not in question. A pair of remarkably comfortable front seats, large cargo area, and whisper quiet interior set it apart from everything else except for its S-Class stablemate. It gets a 9 here.
The front seats come with heating and cooling standard, with available massage functions as well. Calling them seats sells them short, these are pillowy thrones that swallow you up and make you feel regal. Materials are fantastic; each touchpoint is finely crafted and soft fabrics cocoon the whole interior.
Removing the gas engine from the equation makes the EQS even quieter and more serene inside than the S-Class. The car can make some artificial powertrain noises but if you shut those off, it’s hard to tell how fast the car is moving or what’s happening in the outside world. Conversations with rear passengers can be had at barely above a whisper.
Where the EQS falls short of the S-Class is its backseat, which feels less spacious thanks to the dipping roofline and a higher floor that lifts the back of the legs off of the seat bottom. It’s more comfortable than 99% of cars out there, but that 1% is what makes it an S-Class. The EQS doesn’t quite make it there as a car to be driven in. The rear seats do offer heating and cooling, but the S-Class’ rear accommodations are on a different level.
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS
Safety
The EQS has not yet been crash tested.
How safe is the Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class?
The EQS has not been crash tested by either the NHTSA or the IIHS, so this rating may change in the future. For now, it’s a 7, on the strength of its standard safety technology offerings.
The EQS comes standard with Mercedes’ entire suite of active and passive driver assistance systems. That includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, a surround-view camera system, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitors with steering assist, and even obstacle detection for the doors.
Rear visibility is somewhat limited by a smallish rear window, which is the only reason that the EQS doesn’t earn another point.
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS
Features
The Hyperscreen transforms the dashboard into a virtual paradise.
Well equipped in any configuration, the EQS earns a point for both its extensive standard features and available options. Excellent technology features grab another point, giving it an 8 in this category.
The “base” 450+ comes with a 12.8-inch portrait style touchscreen and a 12.3-inch display for the driver, but the real star is the available Hyperscreen. A 56-inch single pane of glass covers an additional 12.3-inch display for the passenger and a 17.7-inch touchscreen in the middle that serves as the car’s hub. This large screen is used to control everything, from the climate, to various seat/comfort functions, and navigation. It’s remarkably sharp and clear, even in bright sunlight (though reflections off the glass can be piercing as well).
Standard EQS features include heated and cooled front seats, a panoramic sunroof, 20-inch wheels, a Burmester sound system, and Mercedes’ various active safety features.
The EQS comes with a basic and powertrain warranties of 4-years/50,000, without any scheduled maintenance. However, the battery pack gets its own robust 10-year/155,000 mile warranty with a remaining capacity of 70% is guaranteed.
Which Mercedes-Benz EQS should I buy?
Both the 450+ and 580 are offered in Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle feature levels. If you don’t need AWD, it’s easy to save a bunch of money and go for the 450+. Even in Pinnacle form ($109,560) it’s still about $10,000 cheaper than the cheapest 580. The Hyperscreen is standard on the 580, but available on the 450+.
How much is a fully loaded Mercedes-Benz EQS?
The most expensive EQS, a 580 Pinnacle, starts at $126,360 and various options such as an augmented reality HUD, upgraded leather, and a winter package can push that price to near $140,000. An AMG version of the EQS is expected next year and that will raise the model’s price ceiling into the stratosphere.
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS
Fuel Economy
The EQS tops out at 350 miles of estimated range.
While the EQS’s EPA ratings may not have reached the lofty estimates that were first rumored, it still earns a perfect 10 on our Green rating. The EQS 450+ with rear-wheel drive gets 350 miles of range, while the heavier, 580 with AWD comes in slightly behind that at 340 miles.
The EQS can quick charge at up to 200 kw on a DC fast charger, which can bump the battery up from 10-80% in just over 30 minutes. Mercedes is seeking to simplify the charging experience by routing all of the different charging networks through one single account, powered by ChargePoint. Additionally, Mercedes has a collaboration with Electrify America to provide owners an unlimited number of 30-minute charge sessions on its network for the first two years of ownership (after that it will charge the rack rate). Plug-and-charge capability is also offered on the Electrify America network.