What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV? What does it compare to?

The electric-only EQS SUV—in EQS 450+ SUV and EQS 580 4Matic SUV trims—carries up to seven people, can come with a wow-worthy digital-heavy interior, and has the performance, too. It’s a rival for vehicles like the Tesla Model X, the Audi E-Tron, the Lucid Air, and the BMW iX.

Is the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV a good car?

We’ll let you know once we drive it later this year, but based on our impressions of the EQS sedan, it looks promising. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV?

Everything, though the EQS SUV shares its powertrain with the EQS sedan. With the same skateboard platform beneath it, the EQS SUV draws out a more attractive and sleek shape than its sedan counterpart—one that’s distinctive in its lack of GLS-style SUV cues. As the biggest vehicle to be built on the EQS/EQE platform, the EQS SUV has a crossover-style silhouette with a wide star-studded black band across the nose. Air intakes below that EQS signature strip aren’t functional on the announced versions of the SUV, but functional vents will come with an AMG edition. A softly tapered roofline and sculpted side panels smooth as much of the body as possible as Mercedes reaches for aerodynamic efficiency with every line; even the available running boards have air fins mounted low to direct air around the car. At the back, a small spoiler and a blacked-out antenna housing trim out the roofline. Seen from the rear end, the EQS SUV narrows dramatically at the back, where a band of LED lighting spans the taillights—another EQS hallmark, designers say.

Inside, the EQS SUV strikes the same pose as the sedan, with a standard configuration of digital displays for gauges and for infotainment. The lavish and glowing treatment can be empaneled in synthetic leather and magnolia wood studded with laser-etched steel Mercedes stars. Then there’s Hyperscreen, the Mercedes wall-to-wall wash of technology, which blends a pair of landscape-style screens with one portrait-style display for a massive, 56-inch interface across the car’s interior. It’s standard on the EQS 580 4Matic SUV, available on the 450+; it’s capped by a thin rib of ambient LED lighting that can be shifted across a spectrum from pure white to vivid purple.

For performance, the EQS SUV adopts a battery like the one in the EQS sedan, with a rear 265-kw motor or dual motors with a total output of 400 kw. The battery itself is a lithium-ion pack with a total capacity of 107.8 kwh. With it, the EQS 450+ SUV is rated at 355 hp and 419 lb-ft of torque, and the EQS 580 SUV at 536 hp and 633 lb-ft of torque.

Mercedes rates the pack for 200-kw DC fast-charging, and promises at 110 kw the battery can be recharged from 10% to 80% in 31 minutes; on a 240-volt Level 2 outlet, it takes 11.25 hours to go from 10% to full charge. It’s likely the EQS SUV will have less driving range than the 350 miles available from a fully charged EQS 450+ sedan, but EPA numbers haven’t been made available yet.

On its EQS-derived architecture, the EQS SUV also adopts an air suspension and adaptive damping, which can adjust through a range of driving modes from Eco to Sport. The air suspension can be raised an inch for better ground clearance, while it lowers itself automatically at highway speeds for better efficiency. On AWD 4Matic versions, an Offroad mode enables better torque distribution for mucky driving. All EQS SUVs will come with rear-axle steering, which can move the rear wheels up to 10 degrees opposite the fronts for easier low-speed tight-radius turns, like those in parking lots. The EQS SUV comes with either 20- or 21-inch wheels.

At 202.0 inches long, with a 126.4-inch wheelbase, the EQS SUV can seat up to seven passengers. The front seats offer power adjustment, 4-way lumbar support, heating and cooling, optional massaging control, and ambient lighting piped into the seat back. The second row can come with power reclining seatbacks and power adjustment on a seat track to boost leg room from 33 to 38 inches. An optional third-row seat can be heated and powered out of sight to boost cargo space from about seven cubic feet behind the third row to 31 cubic feet behind the second row. The EQS SUV has roughly 74 cubic feet of room behind the front seats. The SUV also comes with its own soundscapes—the Vivid Flux and Silver Waves programmed-in powertrain noises common to the EQS sedan—as well as its own in-car scent, dubbed No. 6 MOOD Mimosa.

Every EQS SUV will come with adaptive cruise control with speed-limit recognition, stop-and-go control at speeds of up to 35 mph, active lane control, blind-spot monitors with steering assist, and active parking assistance. Two different head-up display systems can be configured, while Mercedes’ Hyperscreen three-screen environment is standard on the EQS 580 SUV and offered on the 450+ version.

How much does the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV cost?

Prices haven’t been released for the EQS SUV, but standard equipment will include a 12.8-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, rear-axle steering, air suspension and adaptive damping, heated and cooled leather front seats, ambient lighting, Burmester audio, six USB-C ports, a panoramic sunroof, 20-inch wheels, and wireless smartphone charging. Options range from an executive rear-seat package to Hyperscreen, augmented-reality head-up displays, a surround-view camera system, a third-row seat, five-zone climate control, acoustic-damping glass, and a heated windshield.

Where is the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV made?

In Tuscaloosa, Alabama. It goes on sale late in 2022.