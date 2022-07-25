What kind of car is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB? What does it compare to?

The Mercedes-Benz EQB is a fully electric compact crossover that blends carlike driving attributes with the boxier look of traditional SUVs.

Is the 2022 Mercedes EQB a good car?

With a boxy body that maximizes space; ride and handling that’s just right; and a quiet, luxurious, and roomy interior—with up to 7 seats—the EQB checks all the boxes except for head-turning. It earns a TCC Rating of 8.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Mercedes EQB?

The EQB is a new fully electric entry that’s essentially a version of an existing gasoline model, the Mercedes GLB SUV.

It’s offered only in dual-motor 4Matic all-wheel-drive versions for the U.S., the EQB 300 and EQB 350. The difference between the two versions essentially comes down to power: The EQB 300 4Matic makes a combined 225 hp and 288 lb-ft of torque, while the EQB 350 steps it up to 288 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque.

EPA range ratings aren’t yet out for the EQB, but it’s expected to return well over 200 miles on a charge in all of its U.S.-bound versions, which include a 70.5-kwh battery pack, fitted under the passenger floor. DC fast-charging at up to 100 kw will provide a 10%-80% charge in just 31 minutes, according to Mercedes.

The automaker has done well in adapting the gasoline GLB’s body structure for the electric EQB. It flattened the floor, allowing the seating point to be just a fraction of an inch higher, while cargo capacity and even the third-row seat option are carried over. A unique, more aerodynamically efficient front and rear design as well as underbody aero give the EQB its own look and a lower 0.28 coefficient of drag, but the rest of the boxy body is intact—making it a pleasant standout versus other egg-shaped EVs.

How much does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB cost?

Mercedes has confirmed that the 2022 EQB will start at $55,750 for the EQB 300 4Matic and $59,300 for the EQB 350 4Matic, including the $1,050 destination fee. That’s for Exclusive versions. The step-up Pinnacle trim adds Burmester surround sound, a panoramic roof, and a surround-view camera system, and costs $58,300 and $60,350, respectively.

Mercedes has only posted some of the EQB’s options pricing at the time of writing. But we’ll venture that if you add the $1,300 Driver Assistance Package with more active-safety features—a bit of a letdown they’re not included—plus the Technology Package, AMG Night Package, and other extras including multicontour massage seats, you’ll pass the $70,000 mark.

Where is the 2022 Mercedes EQB made?

In Hungary.