What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class? What does it compare to?

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is anything but a crossover SUV. The coupe looks the best, the cabriolet rewards buyers with open-air freedom, the wagon offers all the versatility of an SUV with none of the driving dullness, and the sedan epitomizes all that’s good about Mercedes-Benz. The breadth of the E-Class lineup inspires competitors ranging from the Audi A6 and Allroad wagon to the Porsche Panamera.

Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class a good car?

Yes, in any form. Based on its timeless style, balanced performance and efficiency, and innovative safety and convenience technology, the E-Class sedan nearly tops our TCC Rating scale with a 7.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.) Its many iterations only add to its appeal.

What's new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

After a big bump in power and the rollout of a mild-hybrid system in 2021, the 2022 E-Class models mostly stay the same, except Mercedes canceled V-8s this year so no AMG E63. Adaptive headlights with automatic high beams come standard for 2022.

The sedan and wagon best demonstrate the visual appeal of the E-Class with its long wheelbase, long dipped nose, and short front overhang. The two-door convertible and coupe call out for fun. Aviator cues span the grille and carry over inside to circular vents and a sweeping dash line that arcs like wingtips to the doors. To get the full Mercedes luxury vibe, opt for the natural wood on higher trims.

The entry-level E350 uses a 255-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4, while E450 and AMG E53 models upgrade to a turbo inline-6 with a mild-hybrid system that simultaneously boosts power and increases efficiency to 25 mpg combined in most models. Precise steering and sharp handling add performance aspects to its nature as a comfy all-day tourer.

Touring became more driver-friendly with last year’s wall of twin 12.3-inch screens standard, one for the digital instrument cluster, and the other a touchscreen that you don’t need to touch thanks to excellent natural voice commands, or a touchpad on the center console. The steering wheel’s capacitive touch controls require more deliberate touch than the outgoing model’s thumb pads.

A wealth of standard safety gear such as automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and this year’s adaptive headlights complement the highest crash-test ratings from the IIHS and the NHTSA. Convenience features such as heated front seats and smartphone compatibility make the E-Class a luxury value, but options ranging from massaging seats to augmented navigation keep the E-Class at the head of the class.

How much does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class cost?

The E350 sedan starts above $55,000, while the E450 with all-wheel drive costs about $63,000; a similarly equipped coupe costs an extra $5,000. Same with the wagon. The soft-top cabriolet adds about $12,000 to the E450 sedan price; the E53 cabriolet tops the lineup at $84,000.

Where are the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class variants made?

In Germany. The coupe and cabriolet are made in Bremen, while the sedan and wagon are made in Sindelfinger.