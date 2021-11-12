Likes
- Balances style and sport
- Balances power and efficiency
- Balances cutting edge and classic
- Mild-hybrid system
Dislikes
- No more AMG E63
- Gloss-black console
- Vague capacitive steering wheel controls
Buying tip
features & specs
Four body styles, four powertrains, and myriad options let the 2022 Mercedes E-Class cast a wide net.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class? What does it compare to?
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is anything but a crossover SUV. The coupe looks the best, the cabriolet rewards buyers with open-air freedom, the wagon offers all the versatility of an SUV with none of the driving dullness, and the sedan epitomizes all that’s good about Mercedes-Benz. The breadth of the E-Class lineup inspires competitors ranging from the Audi A6 and Allroad wagon to the Porsche Panamera.
Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class a good car?
Yes, in any form. Based on its timeless style, balanced performance and efficiency, and innovative safety and convenience technology, the E-Class sedan nearly tops our TCC Rating scale with a 7.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.) Its many iterations only add to its appeal.
What's new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
After a big bump in power and the rollout of a mild-hybrid system in 2021, the 2022 E-Class models mostly stay the same, except Mercedes canceled V-8s this year so no AMG E63. Adaptive headlights with automatic high beams come standard for 2022.
The sedan and wagon best demonstrate the visual appeal of the E-Class with its long wheelbase, long dipped nose, and short front overhang. The two-door convertible and coupe call out for fun. Aviator cues span the grille and carry over inside to circular vents and a sweeping dash line that arcs like wingtips to the doors. To get the full Mercedes luxury vibe, opt for the natural wood on higher trims.
The entry-level E350 uses a 255-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4, while E450 and AMG E53 models upgrade to a turbo inline-6 with a mild-hybrid system that simultaneously boosts power and increases efficiency to 25 mpg combined in most models. Precise steering and sharp handling add performance aspects to its nature as a comfy all-day tourer.
Touring became more driver-friendly with last year’s wall of twin 12.3-inch screens standard, one for the digital instrument cluster, and the other a touchscreen that you don’t need to touch thanks to excellent natural voice commands, or a touchpad on the center console. The steering wheel’s capacitive touch controls require more deliberate touch than the outgoing model’s thumb pads.
A wealth of standard safety gear such as automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and this year’s adaptive headlights complement the highest crash-test ratings from the IIHS and the NHTSA. Convenience features such as heated front seats and smartphone compatibility make the E-Class a luxury value, but options ranging from massaging seats to augmented navigation keep the E-Class at the head of the class.
How much does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class cost?
The E350 sedan starts above $55,000, while the E450 with all-wheel drive costs about $63,000; a similarly equipped coupe costs an extra $5,000. Same with the wagon. The soft-top cabriolet adds about $12,000 to the E450 sedan price; the E53 cabriolet tops the lineup at $84,000.
Where are the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class variants made?
In Germany. The coupe and cabriolet are made in Bremen, while the sedan and wagon are made in Sindelfinger.
2022 Mercedes-Benz E Class
Styling
The 2022 Mercedes E-Class puts the class in classy.
Is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class a good-looking car?
It’s a handsome sedan, a svelte coupe, an alluring convertible, and a fine wagon, but the interior dazzles. It’s an 8.
Aviation-inspired themes take flight on the inside and outside. A single bar bisects the bold tri-star logo, drawing it forth from a pixelated grille of chrome pins that appear to be captured in motion. The All-Terrain evokes a bi-plane with its twin bars spanning the front, while AMG models sport vertical slats, and a domed hood tops both models. Squinting LED headlights and long slender taillights that wrap around the corners further elicit the notion of captured motion. The gorgeous coupe flows like one single piece.
Inside the twin 12.3-inch screens form one continuous stretch of glass across the cabin. Few automakers do interiors as nicely as Mercedes, with the exception of gloss black plastic all over the center console on base models. The hallmark circular vents below it can be embedded in dash trim of gray ash or walnut wood. Black, carbon fiber, and metallic elements trim the AMG models.
2022 Mercedes-Benz E Class
Performance
The E-Class can be had in four models with four powertrains.
When considering an E-Class, first consider the body and correlated engine. The sedan comes as an E350, E450, or AMG E53; the AMG E63 is not offered for 2022. The wagon and coupe come as an E450, while the cabriolet can be an E450 or an E53. The E350 starts the bidding with a 255-hp turbo-4 with rear-wheel drive. It’s an 8 for its sublime handling, smooth performance, and overall quickness. If rated separately, AMG models would get a 9.
Is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4WD?
The base E350 sedan and E450 coupe and cabriolet start with rear-wheel drive but can be optioned with all-wheel drive (4Matic, in M-B speak) for $2,500 more. AWD is standard on all AMG models and the All-Terrain E450 wagon. A seamless 9-speed automatic transmission with wheel-mounted paddle shifters pairs to most engines.
How fast is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
Starting out, the E-Class is spry, and only gets better. The E350 and its 255-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 can go 0-60 mph in 6.0 seconds, according to Mercedes. At $63,050, the E450 hits the sweet spot with a 3.0-liter inline turbo-6 and a mild-hybrid motor system that combines to make 362 hp and 369 lb-ft. The hybrid doesn’t just take over some of the electrical load from the engine, it juices take off: the E450 coupe and sedan hit 60 mph in 4.9 seconds; the convertible and wagon are a bit slower due to the extra weight.
In the AMG E53, the engine and motor are tuned to make 429 hp and 384 lb-ft, which shaves half a second off the 60 mph time. Mercedes shelved V-8s for 2022.
The E450’s hybrid eliminates any lag from a stop, and on the other end, it turns off the engine coasting into a stop, making the turbo-6 as efficient as the turbo-4.
The wagon rides an inch higher and weighs about 300 lb more than the sedan, and has a 5.8-inch ground clearance compared to less than 4 inches in the sedan. It’s understandably not as agile, but the available power is thoroughly satisfying.
All but the E350 ride on an independent suspension with adaptive dampers for comfy cruising and nimble handling when pushed. An air suspension available on the E350 and E450 and standard on the wagon, convertible, and AMG models cushions the ride even more while counteracting any body roll. The steering is pinpoint precise.
2022 Mercedes-Benz E Class
Comfort & Quality
The E-Class swaddles four in classy comfort.
The coupe and cabriolet have rear seats that could fit a young family of four, while the All-Terrain wagon could replace a family’s crossover SUV. The E-Class sedan straddles the body styles and serves as the basis for our rating of 8 for its sumptuous front seats, roomy enough rear seats, and quality fit and finish.
The heated front seats with power adjustments come with hugging side bolsters and long bottoms, but the lap of luxury doesn’t get standard leather upholstery except on cabriolet models. An available hot massager soothes all the right touch points, and Mercedes recommends driver’s seat position based on inputs such as height. In the rear seats, more than 36 inches of leg room provides reasonable comfort for three passengers but it’s better suited for two. The coupe is similarly sized, but with less head room and pinched shoulder room. The sedan’s trunk is limited to 13.1 cubic feet of space.
The wagon holds 35.0 cubic feet of gear behind the rear seats, or a compact jump seat can be flipped up in the cargo area to seat up to seven, but it’s about as functional as the rear seats in the cabriolet. In the drop top, rear leg room is decent at 34.1 inches, but shoulders and hips might touch. The cab and coupe both hold less than 10 cubic feet in their respective shoe box trunks.
2022 Mercedes-Benz E Class
Safety
Standard safety features and top crash-test results protect the E-Class.
How safe is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
Now that adaptive high beams come standard, the IIHS bestows its highest safety award on the E-Class with a Top Safety Pick+. The NHTSA gave it a five-star crash rating. A full suite of standard safety features complement an extensive options list, and the outward vision is good in the sedan, and great in the All-Terrain wagon. Those vehicles earn a rare perfect 10 on our scale.
Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, parking sensors, and a rear-collision mitigation system called Pre-Safe.
Optional features range from a surround-view camera system to a hands-free driver assist system in stop-and-go traffic at speeds up to 35 mph. At higher speeds when equipped, the E-Class can go hands-free for about a minute, if all the conditions are right.
2022 Mercedes-Benz E Class
Features
Loaded with standard features, the E-Class can be a relative value.
Steer away from AMG variants and the more indulgent options, and the E-Class comes off as reasonably priced. The E350 starts at $56,000 and comes with 18-inch wheels, twin 12.3-inch screens, smartphone compatibility, excellent voice commands, keyless start and entry, heated power front seats with synthetic leather upholstery, and 64-way ambient lighting.
Options include massaging seats, augmented video for navigation that is far better than the Google maps, and rocking Burmester sound.
It gets an 8, with a point each for good standard features, good infotainment, and a wealth of options. Its 4-year/50,000-mile warranty just misses another point for not including any scheduled maintenance, unlike some other luxury makes.
Which Mercedes-Benz E-Class should I buy?
Mercedes makes this a tough decision.
At $63,050, the E450 sedan with all-wheel drive is more powerful and as efficient as the E350. We love the All-Terrain wagon for having the interior space of a crossover SUV with the performance of a sedan; it’s nearly $70,000.
The coupe, cabriolet, and E53 come with an upgraded flat-bottom steering wheel with a sensor mat wrapped around the inside so when the adaptive cruise is activated the driver need only tap the wheel to let the system know all is well. All E-Class steering wheels have inconsistent capacitive sensors for infotainment and drive functions.
The soft top on the $73,000 cabriolet goes up or down in about 20 seconds at speeds up to about 30 mph, and it has a wind deflector between the rear headrests to limit wind buffeting and turbulence. It’s as quiet with the top down as up, and the “Airscarf” neck heater keeps front riders cozy even on chilly days.
How much is a fully loaded Mercedes-Benz E-Class?
Without the V-8, the 2022 AMG E53 cabriolet tops the lineup at about $84,000.
2022 Mercedes-Benz E Class
Fuel Economy
The E-Class and all its variants average about 25 mpg combined.
Is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class good on gas?
The entry level E-Class economizes fuel the best, with the E350 sedan’s turbo-4 rated by the EPA at 23 mpg city, 31 highway, 26 combined. Yet, the mild-hybrid system with the larger turbo-6 and all-wheel drive comes in only 1 mpg behind at 23/30/25 mpg. That’s impressive given the engine’s output and the heavier drivetrain, earning a 5 here.
The rear-drive convertible and coupe have the same 25 mpg combined, despite losing 1 mpg off the city and highway test cycles. All-wheel drive on those models knocks it down a peg to 24 mpg combined, same as in the E350 with all-wheel drive. We’ll call that a win for the mild-hybrid system. The E450 All-Terrain gets 21/28/24 mpg.
The EPA hasn’t posted AMG results for 2022, but last year the AMG E53 sedan with all-wheel drive netted 22/29/25 mpg.