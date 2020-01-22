2020 Mercedes-Benz E Class Preview

Gas Mileage 23 mpg City/32 mpg Hwy
Engine Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L
EPA Class Mid-Size Cars
Style Name E 350 RWD Sedan
Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style 4dr Car
2020 Mercedes-Benz E350 boasts more powerful engine
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class adds power and features to the renamed entry-level 2020 E350 sedan. Last year's E300 is renamed E350 thanks to a new 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine that puts out 255 horsepower, a boost of 14 hp compared to 2019. Torque...Read More»
Age against the machine: IIHS finds that autonomous safety systems aren’t up to human level, yet
In case you needed yet another reason not to tune out when autopilot is active, an IIHS study released on Tuesday has found that advanced driver assist systems aren’t as robust as normal human reaction time. MORE: IIHS faults Uber for...Read More»
Mercedes-Benz recalls 354,000 vehicles due to fire risk
Mercedes-Benz has issued a massive recall affecting more than 354,000 vehicles from the 2015, 2016, and 2017 model years. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, some of those cars may be at risk of catching fire. The...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2019
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 coupe
7.8
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$53,500 - $108,850
With two new engine options, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class reminds us that life is good at the top.
2018
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class (E400 Coupe)
8.3
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$52,950 - $106,950
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class goes to excess--the right kinds of excess--to preserve its best-of status.
2017
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class (E300)
8.2
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$52,150 - $72,400
With the 2017 E-Class, Mercedes-Benz is pushing the boundaries of its autonomous driving technology, and backing it up with S-Class style.
