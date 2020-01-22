Our review of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz E Class is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz E Class if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Gas Mileage 23 mpg City/32 mpg Hwy
Engine Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L
EPA Class Mid-Size Cars
Style Name E 350 RWD Sedan
Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style 4dr CarMore Specs »
News
2020 Mercedes-Benz E350 boasts more powerful engine
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class adds power and features to the renamed entry-level 2020 E350 sedan. Last year's E300 is renamed E350 thanks to a new 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine that puts out 255 horsepower, a boost of 14 hp compared to 2019. Torque...Read More»
Age against the machine: IIHS finds that autonomous safety systems aren’t up to human level, yet
In case you needed yet another reason not to tune out when autopilot is active, an IIHS study released on Tuesday has found that advanced driver assist systems aren’t as robust as normal human reaction time. MORE: IIHS faults Uber for...Read More»
Mercedes-Benz recalls 354,000 vehicles due to fire risk
Mercedes-Benz has issued a massive recall affecting more than 354,000 vehicles from the 2015, 2016, and 2017 model years. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, some of those cars may be at risk of catching fire. The...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2019
2018
