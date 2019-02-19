The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is what we all want to be when we grow up. Smooth, suave, confident, versatile, and athletic, the 2019 E-Class lineup is the opposite of the class clown.

In many ways, the E-Class is Benz at its best. The more-than-adequate E300 is an amazing starting point to a lineup of 4-, 6-, and 8-cylinder sedans, coupes, convertibles, and wagons with rear- or all-wheel drive that culminates in the ferocious but always civil AMG E63.

We rate the 2019 E-Class range at 7.8 out of 10, one of the highest scores we’ve awarded any new car. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, the E-Class range adds a new E450 mid-level model with a 362-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 and an AMG-tuned E53 with an inline-6 paired to a 48-volt electrical system good for 429 hp. Other updates for 2019 are minor such as a redesigned steering wheel and two new interior trim shades.

The E300 sedan serves as the gateway to the lineup. At about $55,000, it’s costly for a 241-hp turbo-4, but we covet it nonetheless. Step up to the E450 and the lineup expands to include a sultry coupe, a boulevardier convertible, and a remarkably practical wagon.

The Mercedes-AMG E53 tacks on more power for more money in sedan, coupe, and convertible guise. We haven’t driven one yet, but this new inline-6 earned our praise under the hood of the shapely CLS-Class sold alongside the E-Class.

If that’s not enough, the AMG E63 sedan and—swoon—wagon deliver supercar-grade performance paired with a cosseting ride like no other new car. Much of the credit is due to the E63’s air springs, which are a worthwhile option on other E-Class cars.

Inside, all versions share an elegant dashboard and most will leave dealer lots with a pair of 12.3-inch widescreen displays under a single glass panel. They serve as a configurable digital instrument cluster and an infotainment system that’s not Mercedes’ latest but is still easy enough to sort through. Stick with the E300 and you’re likely to find seats covered in hard-wearing synthetic leather, but various shades and grades of leather paired to wood and carbon fiber trims are available at the tick of an option box or three. Just open your wallet.

Sedans and especially wagons are spacious, coupes and convertibles less so.

Mercedes is more stingy about its most advanced safety gear than these prices suggest. Opting for about $2,300 worth of gear adds an advanced adaptive cruise control that brings Level 2 self-driving capability that can change lanes at the tap of a turn signal and can swerve out of the way of errant oncoming cars.

It’s not hard to top $100,000, but the Mercedes E-Class is one of a handful of cars to feel worth every bit its asking price. It’s almost enough to make you wonder if the Benz S-Class is really worth the upgrade.