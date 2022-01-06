What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class? What does it compare to?

The 2022 CLS-Class is a four-door “coupe,” which has room for four passengers and some luggage. It’s worth shopping against the Audi A7, BMW 8-Series, and Porsche Panamera.

Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class a good car?

Absolutely, especially for shoppers who value style. While much pricier than an E-Class, the CLS sedan has a special feel paired with a well-equipped interior that earns it a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?

This year, Mercedes-Benz has dropped most V-8 models from its lineup, leaving just the CLS 450 in all-wheel drive. The CLS dons a new grille design, AMG styling, standard LED headlights and new 19-inch wheels.

Unchanged is this sedan’s coupe-like shape, with its gorgeous flowing lines and beautiful attention to detail. Inside, it’s just as special, and it can be even prettier with optional softer leather and wood trims.

The 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 is linked to an electric starter-generator for a hybrid system and a total output of 362 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. It enhances power off the line and conserves fuel while coasting, for an EPA-rated 25 mpg combined. The CLS 450 can sprint to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, and its 9-speed automatic gearbox generally knows what’s up.

Steel springs and conventional dampers combine with a four-wheel multilink suspension, and while we haven’t driven a so-equipped CLS, experience in the related E-Class suggests a spectacular ride and good handling.

Mercedes bakes safety tech such as automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors, but the best features require opting for a package that includes adaptive cruise control that can change lanes automatically.

How much does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class cost?

The 2022 CLS 450 costs $74,000, including $1,050 destination charge. Standard features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration, heated leather front seats, power sunroof, ambient lighting and other features. Popular options such as massaging seats, augmented navigation, and a surround-view camera system can tip the price above $80,000.

Where is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class made?

In Germany.