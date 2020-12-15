What kind of car is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class? What does it compare to?

The Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is the original four-door “coupe.” While it’s actually a sedan, the coupe-like roofline makes it one of the better looking cars on the road. With its combination of power, luxury, and performance, the CLS-Class competes with stylish luxury cars like the Audi A7, BMW 8-Series, Jaguar XF, Porsche Panamera, and even Mercedes’ own GT 4-Door Coupe.

Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class a good car?

Review continues below

Yes, it is. Style is its hook, but the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class also performs well, with strong engines, a smooth ride, and capable handling. It’s luxurious inside, too, and it has decent space despite the roofline. We rate it a 7.2 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?

Mercedes gives the CLS-Class its latest infotainment system for 2021, doing away with the rotary controller in favor of a center touchscreen. The system responds to “Hey Mercedes” voice prompts and offers augmented reality overlays to help with navigation directions. The CLS also adds a variety of active safety features, most of which are offered in the Driver Assistance package.

The CLS-Class is essentially a mid-size E-Class wrapped in sexier clothing. The fast roofline gives it a sleek, sporty look amplified by the wide track, large wheels, and wide front grille. Inside, the ambience is more luxurious than sporty, but it fits with the car’s overall elegance.

Mercedes offers the CLS-Class in rear-drive CLS450, all-wheel-drive CLS450 4Matic, and performance-oriented AMG CLS53. All use a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6, with 362 horsepower in 450 models and 429 hp in the AMG 53 model. Both versions are aided by an electric motor that spins an electric turbocharger and aids acceleration and the stop/start function. Both also deliver smooth, ready power with 0-60 mph times ranging from 5.0 to 4.4 seconds.

Ride and handling match the power delivery. All CLS models ride smoothly, and the optional air suspension improves the ride while increasing the agility. It’s refined yet sporty with direct steering response that could use a little more feel.

The fast roofline doesn’t rob the CLS of as much space as it may appear. Four adults will fit comfortably, though tall riders will want more head and leg room in back. The trunk, however, is compromised at only 11.9 cubic feet. Front seat occupants get lovely trim, supportive seats, and a wall of large screens that display gauges and an excellent infotainment system.

How much does the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class cost?

The CLS’s power and looks don’t come cheap. The base CLS450 costs $71,295 with rear-wheel drive and comes loaded with leather upholstery, heated seats, navigation, and 19-inch wheels. If we’re going to spend that much we’d be tempted by the $82,545 AMG CLS53, with its 429-hp engine, standard air suspension, and sport seats.

Where is the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class made?

In Sindelfingen, Germany.