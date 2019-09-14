Others have imitated the look (even some cars sitting across the same showroom) but the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class started the four-door “coupe” trend and it still wears it best.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is mostly unchanged from last year’s version, which was a ground-up redesign for the luxury mid-size sedan.

This year, Mercedes offers the CLS 450 and AMG CLS 53, which are both powered by a turbo inline-6 filtered through a 9-speed automatic.

Our overall rating of 7.2 applies to the 2020 CLS 450, which is more popular among buyers. Opt for the Mercedes-Benz CLS 53 AMG and that number would go up thanks to its impressive performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Performing is what the CLS does best, and it performs for onlookers. The fast roofline has been applied to everything from tall-riding crossovers such as the GLC-Class and GLE-Class, but on the CLS-Class, it works best. The low-slung sedan is elegant and sporty, with the right amount of ‘tude to turn heads.

The CLS-Class draws power from a turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 and electric motor combo that’s impressive but also complex. The short of the long: the inline-6 deftly replaced the old V-8s and V-6s and we’re just fine with it.

The base engine makes 362 horsepower, which the CLS 53 dials up to 429 hp. The CLS 450 will happily rip off runs to 60 mph in about 5 seconds, while the CLS 53 takes just 4.4 ticks.

The CLS-Class gets a supple ride made better through an air suspension (which is standard on the CLS 53) and it makes quick work of corners with an available all-wheel-drive system (again, standard on the CLS 53).

Inside, four adults will fit fine, but two will be happier. The leather and soft-touch materials are a delight—same goes for the quiet cabin.

For a starting price of $70,945, including destination, the CLS-Class can race past six figures for a fully stocked CLS 53 but it doesn’t want for comfort either. All cars get 19-inch wheels, leather upholstery, heated seats, a 12.3-inch display for infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, navigation, blind-spot monitors, Bluetooth connectivity, and configurable interior lighting.

We’d stick closer to the entry end with a few luxury conveniences thrown in, all-wheel drive fitted, and an air suspension for less than $80,000.