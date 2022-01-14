What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class? What does it compare to?

The CLA sedan dresses up the Mercedes-Benz lineup’s small car family with dramatic styling and at least a hint of luxury. It’s worth shopping against the BMW 2-Series, Audi A3, and Mercedes-Benz A-Class.

Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class a good car?

The CLA lineup stretches from lease-special CLA 250 all the way up to ferocious AMG-massaged CLA 45. It’s not especially practical, but it’s pretty and loaded with personality. We rate it at 6.6 on the TCC scale. (Read more abouthow we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?

The CLA lineup largely carries into 2022, aside from a few small tweaks.

All versions share the same coupe-like profile (which is why Mercedes chooses to refer to these four-door vehicles as “coupes”). They’re pretty in any form, though AMG versions can look menacing with their larger wheels and intakes.

A 2.0-liter turbo-4 is standard across the line, but each version definitely has its own personality. CLA 250s send 221 hp to either the front or all four wheels, while the automaker’s AMG performance division steps in to massage the CLA 35 to 302 hp and the CLA 45 to a borderline manic 382 hp. Automatic gearboxes are standard across the line, and all-wheel drive is almost universal aside from the base model.

AMG versions are downright rapid, with handling to match. But don’t discount the base CLA 250, which has the kind of refined feel totally lost on its predecessor.

The CLA is best for two passengers, and even they won’t have a ton of stretch-out space. Still, the interior boasts imaginative lines and, for a price, can be loaded up with a beautiful wide-screen display. Materials are mostly in line with somewhat hefty pricing.

Automatic emergency braking is standard, though other driver-assistance tech costs considerably more.

How much does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class cost?

You won’t find much of a CLA for less than $40,000, though adding a few options to a base CLA 250 will net you a nicely equipped car for around $45,000.

The CLA 35 strikes a great balance between show and go at around $49,000.

Where is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class made?

In Hungary.