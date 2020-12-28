What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class? What does it compare to?

The 2021 CLA is a stylish subcompact sedan with a dose of Mercedes-Benz luxury. Compare it to the Audi A3, BMW 2-Series, and Acura ILX, plus the related Mercedes-Benz A-Class.

Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class a good car/SUV?

The CLA is a fashion-forward version of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class that costs about $4,000 more for the coupe-like style. It’s the best-looking small Benz, though it’s not necessarily the most logical buy. We rate it at 6.6 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class?

After a big redesign last year, the CLA gains blind-spot monitors and ambient interior lighting.

Shaped more like a two-door than a four-door, the CLA is a good-looking little sedan with lines that defy its front-wheel-drive underpinnings. Sure, all-wheel drive is on offer, too, but this price-conscious sedan may make more sense with power going forward.

Underneath, it’s based on the same bones that make the A-Class a delight, and it’s a close cousin to the GLA and GLB crossovers. Mercedes offers plenty of ways to help you part with around $40,000.

The CLA comes in three basic flavors: CLA250 with 221 horsepower from a turbo-4, the CLA35 AMG with 302 hp and sportier suspension settings, and the CLA45 AMG performance machine with 382 hp and adaptive dampers. Automatic transmissions are standard on all three, though the 45 uses a trick 8-speed dual clutch.

The CLA isn’t a practical family choice thanks to its low roof line and relatively small back seat, plus cargo space is limited.

Standard safety fare includes automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors, and shoppers could opt for adaptive cruise control, head-up display, and a surround-view camera system.

How much does the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class cost?

The CLA’s $38,000 or so base price balloons quickly with recommended options such as active safety tech and a divine wide-screen display that brings the price to $42,000. A few other niceties can push that to $45,000, at which point the CLA35 may not be a big stretch.

Where is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class made?

In Hungary.