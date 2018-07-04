The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is a four-door sedan that’s entry-level luxury, if that’s a thing. With an aging but striking design, the CLA is an eye-catcher from every angle. The reasonable $30,000 starting price doesn’t stay that way for very long, as the CLA rolls out of the factory without much of the luxury kit that buyers will want. We rate it 5.8 out of 10 overall, noting its strong performance—especially the CLA45, but the fact that it can’t comfortably seat four adults holds it back from being truly great. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Aside from a new color in the CLA250 and a couple of new packages in the CLA45, the CLA-Class is the same car we’ve seen since 2017. The attractive exterior styling is a major selling point and makes the CLA’s rivals from BMW and Audi look tame in comparison.

A 2.0-liter turbo-4 is the powerplant of choice for the CLA line, with most models getting 208 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque. Power is delivered through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. In standard guise, the CLA250 will run up to 60 mph in about seven seconds, all while managing 30 mpg.

The CLA45 bumps power output to a bonkers 375 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque and can hit 60 mph in just over four seconds. Power is brutal and immediate and makes the CLA 45 a rocket ship of a sedan.

The CLA-Class is a decent performer overall with respectable handling. The ride could be better, though the addition of adjustable suspension helps quite a bit.

Standard features on the 2019 CLA-Class include 17-inch wheels, an 8.0-inch infotainment screen, Bluetooth connectivity, power-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, and synthetic leather.

Spend up and Mercedes throws at the CLA-Class up to 19-inch wheels, grippy synthetic suede, premium audio, adjustable suspension, or a high-horsepower engine.