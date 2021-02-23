2022 Mercedes-Benz C Class

The Car Connection
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

Martin Padgett Martin Padgett Editorial Director
February 23, 2021

Stay tuned for a C-Class first drive review late this year.

The 2022 Mercedes C-Class pares down its lineup and plumps up with lots of screens and mild-hybrid performance.

What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Mercedes C-Class is a four-door luxury stalwart that anchors the classic Benz lineup of rear-drive sedans. New this year, the revamped 2022 C-Class gets a stunning new cabin and even more safety technology—but loses its 6- and 8-cylinder options. Its rivals include the Volvo S60, BMW 3-Series, and Audi A4.

Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class a good car?

We haven’t driven it yet, but the C-Class’ long history of driving satisfaction’s been joined in the past decade by styling finesse and cutting-edge driver-assist features. We’ll rate it soon, before it arrives in U.S. showrooms in early 2022. (Read more about how we rate cars.) 

What's new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

It’s new, but the C-Class’ exterior styling sounds a familiar note. With a long nose, short trunk lid, and low stance, the C-Class weds sporty cues with luxury hallmarks to convey a low-key attitude. It’s influenced by the S-Class, for sure—but also the CLA-Class, which shares its faceted taillights and its low mesh grille.

In the strikingly reconceived cockpit, the C-Class edges close to electric-car styling themes and memes. A 12.3-inch digital display replaces conventional gauges; the screen can be configured in Classic, Sporty, and Understated themes, which display limited or full instrumentation in a range of colors. An 11.9-inch touchscreen rises portrait-style from a center console swaddled in black or textured trim; the ensemble’s capped by rounded air vents and rimmed in ambient lighting. 

The C-Class has given up on 6- and 8-cylinder engines as Mercedes turns toward the future and electric cars. Turbo-4 engines will be its stock and trade: the 2.0-liter unit kicks out 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system grafted on for an additional 148 lb-ft of torque and 20 hp that boosts fuel economy. Mercedes promises a 0-60 mph time of 5.9 seconds, and a top speed of 130 mph. High-performance engines under the AMG banner, possibly with more cylinders? Mercedes is mum on that for now.

All-wheel drive is available, while a 9-speed automatic is standard. The C-Class’ former air suspension has been dropped, leaving a multilink independent setup with adaptive dampers to work in tandem with electric power steering for ride and handling chores. A sport-tuned suspension pairs with the AMG Line package.

The new C-Class checks in with a 187.0-inch overall length (up 2.5 inches), and a wheelbase of 112.8 inches (a gain of an inch). Head room and leg room increase for most of the five passengers that it can seat, though it’s still likely to be most comfortable for four adults and their 17.9 cubic feet of carry-on stuff.

All models come with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive LED headlights. Available adaptive cruise control and driver-assist features can detect and help avoid stationary vehicles up to 62 mph, while active lane control can keep the car centered in its lane at speeds up to 130 mph. A surround-view camera system can send its information to those functions for better responsiveness. 

A new MBUX user interface governs the C-Class’ touchscreen, and accepts touch, voice, and steering-wheel inputs. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, along with power features, keyless start, heated front seats, and a power sunroof. On the options list, Mercedes offers wireless smartphone charging, Burmester audio, a head-up display, the surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control, an integrated dashcam, an AMG Line body kit, and nappa leather upholstery. 

How much does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class cost?

No prices have been published, since the C-Class has a year until its U.S. debut. Today’s base C300 costs about $43,000, and we expect the new car to cost at least as much.

Where is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class made?

In Germany, though some C-Class cars have come from South Africa. 

