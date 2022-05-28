What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Mercedes C-Class is a four-door luxury stalwart that anchors the classic Benz lineup of rear-drive sedans. New this year, the revamped 2022 C-Class gets a stunning new cabin and even more safety technology—but loses its 6- and 8-cylinder options and two-door body styles (for now). Its rivals include the Lexus IS, BMW 3-Series, and Audi A4.

Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class a good car?

The new C-Class packs in the technology, luxury, and comfort in a class that otherwise trends towards sportiness. It earns a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10 for its smooth ride and superb infotainment. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

It’s new, but the C-Class’ exterior styling sounds a familiar note. With a long nose, short trunk lid, and low stance, the C-Class weds sporty cues with luxury hallmarks to convey a low-key attitude. It’s influenced by the S-Class, for sure—but also the CLA-Class, which shares its faceted taillights and low mesh grille.

In the strikingly reconceived cockpit, the C-Class edges close to electric-car styling themes and memes. Two large screens come standard, a 12.3-inch digital display that replaces conventional gauges and an 11.9-inch touchscreen that rises portrait-style from the center console. The dashboard comes swaddled in black or textured trim and the ensemble’s capped by rounded air vents and rimmed in ambient lighting.

The C-Class has given up on 6- and 8-cylinder engines as Mercedes turns toward the future and electric cars. Turbo-4 engines will be its stock and trade: the 2.0-liter unit in the C300 (the only trim offered at launch) kicks out 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system grafted on for an additional 148 lb-ft of torque and 20 hp that boosts fuel economy. Mercedes estimates a 0-60 mph time of 6.0 seconds and top speed is electronically limited to 130 mph. A C 43 AMG version has been announced that will feature a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with mild-hybrid help as well.

All-wheel drive is available, while a 9-speed automatic is standard. The C-Class’ former air suspension has been dropped, leaving a multilink independent setup with adaptive dampers to work in tandem with electric power steering for ride and handling chores. A sport-tuned suspension pairs with the AMG Line package.

The new C-Class checks in with a 187.0-inch overall length (up 2.5 inches), and a wheelbase of 112.8 inches (a gain of an inch). Head room and leg room increase for most of the five passengers that it can seat, though it’s still likely to be most comfortable for four adults and their 17.9 cubic feet of carry-on stuff.

All models come with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive LED headlights. Available adaptive cruise control and driver-assist features can detect and help avoid stationary vehicles up to 62 mph, while active lane control can keep the car centered in its lane at speeds up to 130 mph. A surround-view camera system can send its information to those functions for better responsiveness.

A new MBUX user interface, the same one from the S-Class and EQS, governs the C-Class’ touchscreen, and accepts touch, voice, and steering-wheel inputs. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, along with power features, keyless start, heated front seats, and a power sunroof. On the options list, Mercedes offers wireless smartphone charging, Burmester audio, a head-up display, the surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control, an integrated dashcam, an AMG Line body kit, and nappa leather upholstery.

How much does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class cost?

The rear-wheel drive C300 starts at $44,600 (including a $1,050 destination charge), while bumping up to the AWD version costs $46,600.

Where is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class made?

All over the world, including in China and South Africa, though most will come from Germany.