Likes
- Classic shape
- Sensational cabin materials
- Large standard screens
- Mild-hybrid boost at low speeds
Dislikes
- Have to wait for the AMG version
- Where’s the coupe/cabrio?
- Augmented reality navigation has some lag
- Some safety features optional on all trims
The 2022 Mercedes C-Class lineup shrinks, but its tech savvy and luxury widely expand.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Mercedes C-Class is a four-door luxury stalwart that anchors the classic Benz lineup of rear-drive sedans. New this year, the revamped 2022 C-Class gets a stunning new cabin and even more safety technology—but loses its 6- and 8-cylinder options and two-door body styles (for now). Its rivals include the Lexus IS, BMW 3-Series, and Audi A4.
Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class a good car?
The new C-Class packs in the technology, luxury, and comfort in a class that otherwise trends towards sportiness. It earns a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10 for its smooth ride and superb infotainment. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
It’s new, but the C-Class’ exterior styling sounds a familiar note. With a long nose, short trunk lid, and low stance, the C-Class weds sporty cues with luxury hallmarks to convey a low-key attitude. It’s influenced by the S-Class, for sure—but also the CLA-Class, which shares its faceted taillights and low mesh grille.
In the strikingly reconceived cockpit, the C-Class edges close to electric-car styling themes and memes. Two large screens come standard, a 12.3-inch digital display that replaces conventional gauges and an 11.9-inch touchscreen that rises portrait-style from the center console. The dashboard comes swaddled in black or textured trim and the ensemble’s capped by rounded air vents and rimmed in ambient lighting.
The C-Class has given up on 6- and 8-cylinder engines as Mercedes turns toward the future and electric cars. Turbo-4 engines will be its stock and trade: the 2.0-liter unit in the C300 (the only trim offered at launch) kicks out 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system grafted on for an additional 148 lb-ft of torque and 20 hp that boosts fuel economy. Mercedes estimates a 0-60 mph time of 6.0 seconds and top speed is electronically limited to 130 mph. A C 43 AMG version has been announced that will feature a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with mild-hybrid help as well.
All-wheel drive is available, while a 9-speed automatic is standard. The C-Class’ former air suspension has been dropped, leaving a multilink independent setup with adaptive dampers to work in tandem with electric power steering for ride and handling chores. A sport-tuned suspension pairs with the AMG Line package.
The new C-Class checks in with a 187.0-inch overall length (up 2.5 inches), and a wheelbase of 112.8 inches (a gain of an inch). Head room and leg room increase for most of the five passengers that it can seat, though it’s still likely to be most comfortable for four adults and their 17.9 cubic feet of carry-on stuff.
All models come with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive LED headlights. Available adaptive cruise control and driver-assist features can detect and help avoid stationary vehicles up to 62 mph, while active lane control can keep the car centered in its lane at speeds up to 130 mph. A surround-view camera system can send its information to those functions for better responsiveness.
A new MBUX user interface, the same one from the S-Class and EQS, governs the C-Class’ touchscreen, and accepts touch, voice, and steering-wheel inputs. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, along with power features, keyless start, heated front seats, and a power sunroof. On the options list, Mercedes offers wireless smartphone charging, Burmester audio, a head-up display, the surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control, an integrated dashcam, an AMG Line body kit, and nappa leather upholstery.
How much does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class cost?
The rear-wheel drive C300 starts at $44,600 (including a $1,050 destination charge), while bumping up to the AWD version costs $46,600.
Where is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class made?
All over the world, including in China and South Africa, though most will come from Germany.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C Class
Styling
The C-Class strikes a classy pose, with tasteful proportions and elegant details.
Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class a good-looking car?
Undoubtedly. The emergence of the CLA-Class and the A-Class have taken care of the entry points for Mercedes’ passenger cars and it seems to have freed up the C-Class to take on styling that is more elegant and reminiscent of the E-Class and S-Class in size and proportion. This combined with an excellent interior with a fresh design and outstanding materials gives it an 8 in this category.
The C-Class has grown in this redesign and the hood appears to be long and lean, giving the sedan a slung-back look that is furthered by the position of the front wheels just behind the bumper. Though it’s actually shorter by 0.4 inches than the previous model, the C-Class appears taller thanks to large side windows that also give each seat good outward visibility.
Inside, the C-Class already felt futuristic but the redesigned 2022 version goes even further ahead with its new portrait-style center touchscreen. The interior gives off a real S-Class vibe, an undoubtedly positive association, with the screens sitting above a nicely textured dashboard and just the right amount of glossy black trim. There are a wide range of options for both seat upholstery colors and materials on the dash, ranging from a natural wood look to a black ash with aluminum lines that is particularly fetching.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C Class
Performance
Comfort and ride quality are a cut above the rest of the class.
The C-Class is only offered with one powertrain for 2022, with a more powerful AMG model to follow. That powertrain is a solid one, with smooth acceleration and plenty of passing power. Combine that with a controlled and comfortable ride and the C-Class earns a 7 here with room for growth as more versions are added.
Is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4WD?
RWD comes standard, but AWD can be added for $2,000.
How fast is the C-Class?
The C300’s 2.0-liter turbo-4 produces 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, with help from a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that pitches in an additional 148 lb-ft of torque and 20 hp when called upon. That combination makes the 0-60 mph sprint in an estimated 6.0 seconds, which is not as fast as some competitors but feels like plenty of power on the road. A 9-speed automatic is the only transmission option.
The mild-hybrid system isn’t just in place for efficiency, it also helps to bridge the turbo-lag gap the engine has at lower rpm and makes the powertrain feel more luxurious.
Also contributing to that feeling of plushness is the suspension. Ditching the air suspension of the previous generation and opting for a simpler multilink independent setup has not had a negative impact on ride quality. The C-Class offers the best ride in this segment and glides over road seams and bumps without any disruptions in the cabin. The adaptive dampers do firm up when flipped into sport mode, but don’t reach a level of tautness that you’d want from a true sport sedan even with the sport-tuned suspension equipped. It’s never sloppy, but in corners controlled body roll is a constant companion.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C Class
Comfort & Quality
The interior is filled with high-quality materials and details.
The C-Class has very comfortable front seats, excellent fit and finish, and a large trunk, each earning the sedan a point to give it an 8.
If the back seat were a touch larger, this would be a 9. The back seat has grown marginally in all dimensions for the redesign, but head room will be an issue for taller passengers and it’s still a much better fit for two passengers instead of three. Other compact luxury sedans have a leg room problem, but that isn’t the case here where 36.0 inches of rear leg room leaves a plenty of room between knees and the back of the front seats.
Heated and powered front seats with memory come standard, wrapped in artificial leather to start though several different real leather options are offered on all trim levels. The seats are very comfortable and supportive, with ample bolstering and thigh support for even long trips. A small fingerprint sensor on the center of the dash will load in a driver’s profile and their seat settings, so be sure to save your preferred setup.
The trunk offers 17.9 cubic feet of cargo room and is wide enough to easily swallow a set of golf clubs.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C Class
Safety
The 2022 C-Class has yet to be crash tested by either the IIHS or the NHTSA.
An absence of crash test scores from the ratings agencies precludes us from offering the 2022 C-Class an official safety score, but it is worth noting that the 2021 version received a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS and a full five-star rating from the NHTSA.
The C-Class comes with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive LED headlights standard. A driver assistance package that is optional on all trim levels bundles together active lane control, and an adaptive cruise control system with a stop-and-go assist function that can stop, restart, and keep the car centered on its own at speeds of up to 37 mph.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C Class
Features
The C-Class is a technology powerhouse in the vein of the S-Class.
The C300 is offered in a trio of trim options and they all start within a reasonable distance of each other, a rarity among luxury models. The Premium kicks off proceedings at $44,600, coming with 18-inch wheels, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, heated front seats, ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch instrument panel display, and a portrait-oriented 11.9-inch center touchscreen display that is canted towards the driver by 6-degrees. These screens make the C-Class feel like a smaller version of the S-Class or EQS inside, the one without the hyperscreen at least.
The C-Class earns an 8 on features, earning a point each for its large standard screens, standard features, and a well populated list of options. Mercedes offers a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty that doesn’t include any scheduled maintenance, like you’ll find from a few other luxury manufacturers.
Which Mercedes-Benz C-Class should I buy?
There’s a lot of value to be found in the mid-grade Exclusive trim, starting at $46,850. It adds on parking sensors, a surround view camera system, wireless phone charger, enhanced ambient lighting, and a Burmester sound system. For only $2,000 more, those features make it much easier to maneuver the C-Class in tight spaces and the wireless phone charger is great to pair with the standard wireless phone connectivity features already baked into the C-Class.
How much is a fully loaded 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?
The third trim level, the Pinnacle, starts at a reasonable $48,550 and adds on a head-up display and an augmented reality navigation system. Those are additions we don’t find to be must-haves for that price, especially with the touch of lag found on the augmented reality live video display and the fact that it can overwhelm the driver with too much information at times.
However, on all three trim levels there’s a lot of content that doesn’t come standard. Leather upholstery for example, isn’t standard on any of the trim levels, nor are ventilated seats, a panoramic moonroof, or a heated steering wheel.
Tack on the driver assistance package ($1,700) and the AMG Line with Night package ($3,050) and the price shoots up rather quickly. It doesn’t take much effort to get the C-Class into the low-to-mid $60,000 range, which is on the high end for a model in this class with the base powertrain.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C Class
Fuel Economy
The mild-hybrid system helps, but fuel economy is only middling.
The mild-hybrid system gives the C-Class slightly improved ratings for 2022. RWD models get an estimated 25 mpg city, 35 mpg highway, 29 mpg combined, an improvement of 2 mpg in the city and combined over last year’s model. That’s still only enough to earn the C-Class a 5 in this category. AWD models get 2 mpg less all-around, with an estimated 23/33/27 mpg.
Note that the C300 only takes premium fuel, which will make filling up more costly.