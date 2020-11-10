What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Mercedes C-Class is a compact luxury sedan, coupe, or convertible. Long a fixture of the Mercedes lineup, it is worth shopping against the BMW 3-Series, Audi A4, and Volvo S60.

Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class a good car/SUV?

Though you’ll pay for the privilege—plus the prestige and luxury—associated with the three-pointed star, the 2021 C-Class is a great choice among small sedans. On our TCC Rating scale, it gets a 7.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Not much. Heated seats and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster are now standard, while a new Night Edition trim blacks out what’s typically chrome and tosses in some AMG styling and comfort bits, but no performance features.

The C-Class comes in coupe, convertible, and sedan forms, all of which share a 111.8-inch wheelbase, a slew of engines, and a swoopy dashboard. Rear-wheel drive is standard, though shoppers outside the Sun Belt will find all-wheel drive to be more common.

The standard C300 is a solid choice with its 255-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 matched with a great 9-speed automatic. If a cushy ride is your thing, stop reading and order a C300. From here, the lineup gets sporty. The AMG C43 delivers 385 hp through a twin-turbo V-6, while the real gem of this lineup (and it’s priced like a diamond) is the C63 with up to 503 hp from its boosted V-8.

None is especially thrifty, even the C300. A 27-mpg combined rating from the EPA is just OK for a compact four-door. Mercedes doesn’t offer a hybrid C-Class.

For the most part, coupes and convertibles mirror the more popular sedan lineup, albeit with heftier price tags. All boast a curvy interior with twin 12.3-inch screens housed under a single pane of glass, plus simple climate controls. The high-tech infotainment setup takes some time to master, though it’s quick to respond.

The C-Class has performed well in crash tests and the car comes with automatic emergency braking. Systems that allow limited hands-free driving, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control are on the options list—and they are surprisingly expensive.

How much does the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class cost?

Don’t expect to go into a Mercedes showroom with less than $43,000 to spend, although sticking with rear-wheel drive and saying “no thanks” to every option will squeeze you in under that threshold.

For most users, our money would be on a C300 with a few reasonable options, so figure around $50,000, or another $2,000 with all-wheel drive. The lineup skyrockets toward six figures by the time you’ve optioned up a C63 with must-haves such as carbon fiber mirror caps and LED lights that project the AMG logo onto the ground when you open the door. Because, of course.

Where is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class made?

Mercedes builds the C-Class all over the globe, though most bound for U.S. dealers are assembled in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. This will change as Mercedes moves the C-Class again for the next generation, coming in the next year or so.