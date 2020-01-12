The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class isn’t the tiresome little brother to the E-Class and S-Class sedans that it once was. Updated last year, the 2020 C-Class has a personality of its own, married with gorgeous styling inside and out plus a range of exceptionally good engines.

We rate the entire range at 7 out of 10, a figure based primarily on the C300 that’s most popular. AMG versions would rate higher for their performance and lower for their value, while coupes and convertibles spoil exactly as you might expect. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The C-Class line starts with the 255-horsepower C300, available in coupe, convertible, and sedan forms, with rear- or all-wheel drive. For most buyers, a C300 is plenty of car, with excellent acceleration, slick responses from its 9-speed automatic transmission, and wonderful chassis tuning. The C43 uses a 385-hp twin-turbo V-6, enough to convince most drivers and passengers that it’s a proper AMG. Better yet is the C63, with more than 500 hp hurtled to the ground in S trim. The C63 is for proper hooligans, and we love nearly everything about it.

Review continues below

Performance is a good reason to buy the C-Class, but styling is a close second. The sedans channel vintage Benz lines while tying in the larger E- and S-Class models. Coupes have their own rear ends, and convertibles look as good with their tops up as down. Inside, every version has a gorgeous dash with wide panels of wood trim and a big 10.3-inch screen teamed with a control knob in the center console. A digital instrument cluster is optional.

Safety is a C-Class asset thanks to good scores and accessible advanced crash-avoidance tech that can also reduce driver fatigue on trips and in traffic by handling some duties on its own. That tech mostly makes up for an infotainment system that can be a bear to operate.

Optional equipment can send prices through the roof, but every C-Class feels worth the money. Fuel economy isn’t bad, either, which helps lessen the blow. A C300 can easily hit 35 mpg on the highway in real-world driving.

The 2020 C-Class ticks all the right boxes for us. If only Mercedes would see fit to offer American buyers the divinely practical C-Class wagon.