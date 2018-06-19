2019 Mercedes-Benz C Class Preview

Our review of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C Class is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2018 Mercedes-Benz C Class if you're interested in purchasing one.
Get a Quick Quote
News

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class debuts: seductive tech updates inside and out
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class debuts: seductive tech updates inside and out
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has even more in common with its S-Class flagship sibling this year. On Tuesday, Mercedes unveiled swoopy coupe and convertible versions of the C-Class ahead of their big debut at next week’s New York auto show...Read More»
Mercedes-Benz recalls 354,000 vehicles due to fire risk
Mercedes-Benz recalls 354,000 vehicles due to fire risk
Mercedes-Benz has issued a massive recall affecting more than 354,000 vehicles from the 2015, 2016, and 2017 model years. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, some of those cars may be at risk of catching fire. The...Read More»
Mercedes delays C-Class, GLC diesels for U.S. market
Mercedes delays C-Class, GLC diesels for U.S. market
Mercedes-Benz's long-anticipated entry-level diesel sedan and crossovers have been delayed at least a year, the latest victims of increased scrutiny by the EPA in the wake of Volkswagen's ongoing diesel crisis. The diesel version of the C-Class was...Read More»
More News »
Previous Year Models
2018
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class (C300 Coupe)
7.5
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$40,250 - $81,500
Very expensive and still not very large, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class nonetheless leads its luxury niche with fabulous style and fantastic power and grip.
2017
2017 Mercedes-Benz C Class
7.5
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$39,500 - $80,850
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class adds to the impressive roster with a convertible version this year and a newly minted AMG C43 version. Bavaria is even better now.
2016
2016 Mercedes-Benz C450 AMG Sport
9.0
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$38,950 - $73,250
The 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is one very charming luxury car; in AMG trim, it's risen above and beyond Bavarian levels of handling.
Inventory
More Inventory »
Looking for other models of the Mercedes-Benz C Class?
Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C Class against the competition
Compare All Cars
 