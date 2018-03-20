Mercedes sells the C-Class with a choice of four different engines and outputs, with a steel or an air suspension, with rear- or all-wheel drive.

There’s not one we’d turn down for a drive, though the warm fuzzy feelings obviously grow warmer and fuzzier with the AMG badges.

However, we rate it here based on the most common version, the base turbo-4. We think that’s worth at least a 7 for performance, with AMG versions dialing that upward. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The C-Class starts as a C300, in any body style. The 2.0-liter turbo-4 under its hood churns out 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, and this year it teams with a new 9-speed automatic. Mercedes says its 0-60 mph times fall by a couple of ticks to 5.8 seconds, but what’s harder to describe is how light-footed even the base Benz C300 feels. It’s blessed with some of the whizzy, wonderful feel of the small CLA45 AMG, with lots of low-end boost and instant-on power. The crackly exhaust isn’t there, and neither is the high-rev frenzy, but the C300 pulls strongly for what’s ostensibly a base model, and sends power to either the rear or all four wheels.

The long-mooted Mercedes-Benz C350e plug-in hybrid mates the 2.0-liter turbo-4 with electrons to produce 275 combined hp. We haven't yet had a chance to drive this model, and the EPA hasn’t rated it, and Mercedes hasn’t priced it.

C350e

The Mercedes-Benz C350e plug-in hybrid sandwiches a 60-kilowatt (80-hp) electric motor between the 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine and a 7-speed automatic transmission, for a combined power of 275 hp. It doesn't provide electric idle creep with the engine off at stops, which takes a bit of getting used to. It offers some electric acceleration, but not a lot. When more than medium power is required—including every highway on-ramp—it routinely switches on the engine.

The EPA rates the C350e’s range at just 8 miles of continuous electric range, 9 miles total, and its fuel economy is only about 10 percent higher than the C300. We weren’t impressed.

C43 and C63 AMGs

The AMG C43 edition puts a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 on the table. With 362 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque, it’s a potent piece that catapults the C-Class to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, with grunty, willing acceleration in just about any of its nine forward gears. The muted engine note balances exhaust and induction sounds without revealing too much of the V-6 roots; the AMG whuffle’s a classic soundtrack for what it can do with its standard rear-wheel drive. An available all-wheel-drive system sets a 33/67 torque bias, and offers electronic torque vectoring across the rear wheels.

Go bonkers, you say? That would be the C63 edition. In lower-output trim, its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 pumps out 469 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, channeled to the rear wheels through the only 7-speed paddle-shifted dual-clutch transmission in the C-Class family. In higher-output S editions, it’s good for 503 hp, 516 lb-ft, a 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds, and a 155-mph top speed. Backed by a sonorous V-8 soundtrack, its signature snarl draws envious looks from other enthusiasts. It’s a tire-smoker of the first order.

C-Class ride and handling

Today’s C-Class has made up all the ground it used to give up to cars like the BMW 3-Series and Cadillac ATS. Its electric variable ratio-steering gives precise feel and real feedback, and has a quick ratio.

Under the sheet metal, the C-Class rides on an independent suspension that can be upgraded from steel coils to air springs and a continuously damping set of shocks with selectable settings.

Through all its modes—Comfort, Eco, Sport, and Sport+ modes—the air suspension delivers a smooth and comfortable ride without much body lean. That keeps the car flat even in very tight corners, which runs a bit counter to the usual luxury-car idiom. It’s appropriate for a sport sedan, which you’ll be in once you choose the AMG C43 or C63 twins.

The AMG models are an entirely different notion. In our most recent drives of the AMG-engineered C63 S Coupe, we found they have even better steering thanks to a wider track and retuned power assist with real heft.

Perhaps its greatest strength is a fairly supple ride quality that makes it easy to live with every day. The ride’s constantly adjusted through variable dampers, while a power split of 33/67 on the C43 varies constantly through an electronic locking differential. The C63 powers the rear wheels, as nature intended. The AMGs also get upsized brakes, while the C43 also has five transmission modes including a true manual, rev-matching mode, as well as a sport exhaust for a muscular note.

The Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires, 255/35ZR19 up front and 285/30ZR20 in the rear on the C63 S (the C63 gets 19s all around) have plenty of contact patch and provide good grip, but their compound isn’t as sticky as the same tires on the Cadillac ATS-V.

As a whole, the AMG cars are much more tied together, much more crisp than the standard non-AMG C-Class range—and more than the competition from BMW.

