Likes
- Muscular presence
- Track performer
- Abundant power
- Seating for four
- Beautiful inside
Dislikes
- Can feel closed in
- Transmission can get confused
- Expensive
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is a worthy rival for the best performance sedans on the market.
What kind of car is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe? What does it compare to?
It’s a hatchback that Mercedes treats like a sedan and calls a coupe. Developed by Mercedes’ AMG performance arm, it’s also engineered for greater performance than the related E-Class and CLS-Class. Rivals include the BMW 5-Series, Porsche Panamera, and Audi A7.
Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe a good car?
Yes, it provides a great combination of power, performance, luxury, and space. We rate it a 7.2 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe?
For 2021, Mercedes adds a base 43 model to the lineup that isn’t as powerful as the 53 model but still packs plenty of punch. All versions also adopt the MBUX infotainment system that incorporates augmented reality and eliminates the center rotary dial in favor of a touchpad and voice controls.
Mercedes also offers the AMG GT as a coupe and roadster. For our review of that car, see our most recent writeup.
The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe appeals as a good-looking, muscular fastback. A low, wide stance with wheels at the corners, a long hood and short deck, and some deft detailing all impart a serious, sporty look. Inside, the performance theme is enhanced by technology and tempered by luxury.
Performance lurks under that long hood in any model. The new 43 model features a 3.0-liter turbo-6 that spins out 362 horsepower. A version of the same engine racks up 429 hp in the 53 model, while the 63 and 63S models have a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 with 577 and 630 hp, respectively. Zero to 60 mph times start at 4.8 seconds and drop all the way to 3.1 seconds, and all engines are aided by a 48-volt mild hybrid system that can add power and recapture energy. That system prevents fuel economy from dropping too far. It’s rated between 18 and 22 mpg combined.
The AMG 4-Door Coupe shares a structure with the E-Class and CLS-Class, but it’s strengthened and outfitted with adjustable dampers, larger brakes, a limited-slip rear differential, and all-wheel drive for better handling. Available air springs, rear-axle steering, and carbon-ceramic brakes go even further. At 4,400 pounds, this car is no lightweight, but it offers exhilarating acceleration and handling that’s agile for its size.
Though large, the AMG GT 4-Door’s cabin seats four, not five, and taller rear seat passengers will want more head and leg room. Front seat passengers are wrapped in heavily bolstered seats and surrounded by well assembled, top-notch materials. The hatchback body style also gives it good cargo space.
How much does the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe cost?
The new 43 model lowers the starting price by $10,000 to $90,950. It comes with synthetic leather upholstery, a sunroof, a power liftgate, 19-inch alloy wheels, and an adjustable rear spoiler. Standard safety equipment consists of automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and automatic park assist.
Where is the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe made?
In Sindelfingen, Germany.
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Styling
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is a big hatchback with a muscular exterior and a sporty and luxurious interior.
Is the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe a good-looking car?
Yes, it’s a monster performer with the looks to match. It’s a fastback, with a flowing roofline, a long hood for its powerful engines, big wheels at the corners, and an overall menace. We rate it an 8, adding a point for its brawny exterior and two points for the sporty, luxurious, and beautifully detailed interior.
The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe announces its presence with authority, starting with the convex “Panamerica” grille borrowed from the AMG GT sport coupe/roadster and gaping lower air intakes complimented by slim LED headlights. Vertical louvers in the lower fascia work in tandem with the active multi-stage rear spoiler to balance the aerodynamics.
The most striking aspect is the profile’s falling roofline, which is balanced by a rising lower character line that kicks up at the rear wheels. Flared fenders, wide tires on big wheels, and gills behind the front wheels fill out the flanks.
The muscle continues at the rear, where horizontal taillights wrap around the sides and team with quad exhaust outlets at the corners to create a wide look.
The cabin smartly integrates carbon-fiber trim, a flat-bottom steering wheel, thickly bolstered seats, and a wide center console. The tech consists of a pair of 12.3-inch screens. It’s all overlayed with quality materials marked by soft-touch surfaces, precise fit and finish, and beautiful, turbine-shaped air vents on the dash.
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Performance
Track-bred and powerful in any version, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is an all-around athlete.
The AMG GT 4-Door is powerful even in its mildest form and it’s built for track-ready performance. We rate it a 8 for its excellent drivetrains and lively handling.
Is the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe AWD?
Yes. All models come standard with all-wheel drive and a limited-slip rear differential.
How fast is the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe?
The AMG GT 4-Door offers four flavors of fast. The new 362-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 launches the car from 0-60 mph in just 4.8 seconds. The output increases to 429 hp in the 53 model and the 0-60 mph time drops to 4.4 seconds with a top speed of 174 mph. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 in the 63 model churns out 577 hp, launches the car to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds, and pushes it to a top speed of 193 mph. Opt for the 63S and the V-8’s power rises to 630 hp, the 0-60 mph time drops to 3.1 seconds, and the top speed ticks up to 195 mph.
All engines snap and crackle between gears, provide their power at low revs, and work through a quick-shifting but sometimes confused 9-speed automatic. They’re paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that adds 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, recaptures energy during braking, and smooths out the stop/start system.
It’s big and heavy at 4,400 pounds, but Mercedes outfits the car with big brakes to gather its mass, staggered tires for quicker turn in and better traction, a limited-slip differential to deliver power efficiently, adjustable dampers to firm up the responses, and rear-axle steering to make it virtually smaller. It all creates a car with track moves and a firm but livable ride. Go for the carbon-ceramic brakes for track duty.
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Comfort & Quality
It may be a big hatchback, but the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe isn’t as spacious as it looks.
The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe seats up to four but two are most comfortable in the car’s exquisitely appointed cabin. We rate it a 7 here based on its supportive front sport buckets and high-quality materials.
While it’s a big hatchback, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe’s rear seat is only moderately roomy and it isn’t configured to seat five. The rear seat will fit a pair of adults, but taller occupants will want for both head room and leg room, and any passenger may bonk their head on the low roofline when getting in.
The high door line and a wide center console also make the front seat feel closed in, but it has good head and leg room on highly supportive seats with enough room for bigger occupants.
The hatchback body style gives the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe a decently sized cargo hold with 13 cubic feet of space. Buyers have to opt for the Executive Rear Seat package to get folding rear seats that create a larger cargo area.
Mercedes outfits the cabin with carbon-fiber or rich wood trim, polished aluminum bits, and sturdy synthetic leather or supple leather upholstery. Fit and finish are exemplary, and soft-touch surfaces cover just about everything within reach.
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Safety
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe lacks crash-test data.
How safe is the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe?
We can’t rate the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe for safety because no agency that performs crash tests will wreck a car sold in such low numbers. However, it has a stronger structure than the related Mercedes-Benz E-Class and comes with a full menu of safety options.
Standard safety equipment includes automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, a driver-attention monitor, adaptive headlights, and automatic park assist. An optional package adds adaptive cruise control with traffic-sign recognition, active lane control, active blind-spot monitors, and evasive steering assist.
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Features
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe comes packed with luxury and performance features.
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe comes loaded with interior amenities and performance goodies, and it offers a wide range of options. We rate it an 8 for features based on the strong standard equipment and options lists and its state-of-the-art infotainment.
Mercedes offers the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe in 43, 53, 63, and 63S models, with escalating levels of power.
Which Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe should I buy?
We recommend the new $90,950 AMG GT 43 base model. It comes with the same equipment as the 53 and a version of the same engine that’s just tuned for lower output.
The 43 model comes standard with synthetic leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated front seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment, Apple CarPlay compatibility, navigation, wireless smartphone charging,a 14-speaker Burmester audio system, and a sunroof, adjustable dampers, a mechanical limited-slip rear differential, and 19-inch staggered tires on alloy wheels. The AMG 53 costs $100,950.
How much is a fully loaded 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe?
Moving up to the 63 model costs $141,200 and the 63S model runs $162,150. It has nappa leather upholstery, cooled performance bucket seats, a synthetic suede headliner, an electrically controlled limited-slip rear differential, an air suspension, rear-axle steering, Race and Drift modes, launch control, a performance exhaust system, active engine mounts, and 20-inch wheels.
Available options include a 21-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, a carbon-fiber roof, a 23-speaker Burmester sound system, a pair of carbon-fiber exterior packages, and an Aerodynamics package.
For 2021, Mercedes switches over to the MBUX infotainment system, which does away with the center rotary controller in favor of the touchscreen, a touchpad, and voice controls activated by saying “Hey Mercedes.” The system has little lag and an intuitive menu tree. It also offers augmented reality camera views when a navigation destination is entered. It’s one of the better infotainment interfaces on the market.
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Fuel Economy
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe isn’t as thirsty as its power figures indicate.
Is the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe good on gas?
No, but they aren’t as thirsty as might be expected for a car so focused on performance. The new 43 model isn’t any more efficient than the previous base model. Both the AMG GT 43 and 53 models are rated at 20 mpg city, 25 highway, 22 combined, which qualifies as a 4 in our ratings.
Not even the V-8 versions are that inefficient, likely due to the standard 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The AMG GT 63 and 63S models are rated at 16/21/18 mpg.