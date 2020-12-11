What kind of car is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe? What does it compare to?

It’s a hatchback that Mercedes treats like a sedan and calls a coupe. Developed by Mercedes’ AMG performance arm, it’s also engineered for greater performance than the related E-Class and CLS-Class. Rivals include the BMW 5-Series, Porsche Panamera, and Audi A7.

Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe a good car?

Yes, it provides a great combination of power, performance, luxury, and space. We rate it a 7.2 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe?

For 2021, Mercedes adds a base 43 model to the lineup that isn’t as powerful as the 53 model but still packs plenty of punch. All versions also adopt the MBUX infotainment system that incorporates augmented reality and eliminates the center rotary dial in favor of a touchpad and voice controls.

Mercedes also offers the AMG GT as a coupe and roadster. For our review of that car, see our most recent writeup.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe appeals as a good-looking, muscular fastback. A low, wide stance with wheels at the corners, a long hood and short deck, and some deft detailing all impart a serious, sporty look. Inside, the performance theme is enhanced by technology and tempered by luxury.

Performance lurks under that long hood in any model. The new 43 model features a 3.0-liter turbo-6 that spins out 362 horsepower. A version of the same engine racks up 429 hp in the 53 model, while the 63 and 63S models have a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 with 577 and 630 hp, respectively. Zero to 60 mph times start at 4.8 seconds and drop all the way to 3.1 seconds, and all engines are aided by a 48-volt mild hybrid system that can add power and recapture energy. That system prevents fuel economy from dropping too far. It’s rated between 18 and 22 mpg combined.

The AMG 4-Door Coupe shares a structure with the E-Class and CLS-Class, but it’s strengthened and outfitted with adjustable dampers, larger brakes, a limited-slip rear differential, and all-wheel drive for better handling. Available air springs, rear-axle steering, and carbon-ceramic brakes go even further. At 4,400 pounds, this car is no lightweight, but it offers exhilarating acceleration and handling that’s agile for its size.

Though large, the AMG GT 4-Door’s cabin seats four, not five, and taller rear seat passengers will want more head and leg room. Front seat passengers are wrapped in heavily bolstered seats and surrounded by well assembled, top-notch materials. The hatchback body style also gives it good cargo space.

How much does the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe cost?

The new 43 model lowers the starting price by $10,000 to $90,950. It comes with synthetic leather upholstery, a sunroof, a power liftgate, 19-inch alloy wheels, and an adjustable rear spoiler. Standard safety equipment consists of automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and automatic park assist.

Where is the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe made?

In Sindelfingen, Germany.