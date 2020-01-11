With the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, Mercedes elevates its performance pedigree to take on the likes of the Porsche Panamera and BMW M5. Like those cars, the AMG GT offers prodigious power and track-ready handling, as well as room to carry four in comfort (though not five). It also boasts new technology such as the 48-volt mild hybrid system for its base model. Higher-end models feature twin-turbocharged V-8s that deliver miniscule 0-60-mph times. Its combination of comfort, power, and performance earns it a high rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This report covers the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, which is actually a hatchback. For our review of the AMG GT roadster and coupe sports cars, see our 2018 writeup.

The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe comes in three models based on engine choice, the base 53, the V-8-powered 63, and the line-topping 63 S. Changes for 2020 are limited to options and equipment shuffling. The AMG Performance Exhaust is now standard on the 63 model, the 63 S now offers a carbon-fiber roof, and a panoramic roof is available for all models.

The base model actually has the most-advanced powertrain technology. Its twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 produces 429 horsepower and is aided by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that adds power, improves fuel economy, runs the water pump and air conditioning, and provides smooth operation of the stop/start system. The AMG GT 53 can hit 60 mph from a stop in just 4.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 174 mph. That’s mighty quick for a “base” car, but then again few base cars start around $100,000. Fuel economy isn’t bad either, at 19 mph city, 24 highway, 21 combined.

A twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 powers both 63 models. It makes 577 hp in the 63 and 630 hp in the 63 S. The V-8 drops the 0-60 mph sprint to as low as 3.1 seconds and the top speed to 195 mph. Both 63 models are rated at 15/20/17 mpg.

All engines are mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission that works well on the track but can get confused on the street.

The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe features a lot of engineering designed to make it turn and stop better. All-wheel drive, big brakes, adjustable dampers, and a limited-slip rear differential are all standard. The rear differential in the 53 is mechanical, while the 63 models get an electronically controlled unit. The 63 models also have air springs and rear-axle steering.

Those features, plus a strengthened body and platform, make the AMG GT track-ready. It’s more agile than would otherwise be possible for its size and weight. It turns in crisply, rotates through corners like a smaller car, and puts its amazing power to the pavement efficiently. It’s still big, so it isn’t as jitterbug-agile as smaller cars, but it attacks a track with confidence.

The AMG GT’s cockpit combines luxury, technology and comfort in a package that fits four adults. However, high door sills, a wide center console, and the sloping roofline can make those occupants feel closed in.

Every AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is well-equipped, though the 53 model comes standard with synthetic leather upholstery. Standard features include power-adjustable heated front sport seats, a sunroof, a power liftgate, wireless charging for smartphones, 19-inch staggered tires on alloy wheels, and an adjustable rear spoiler. The 63 models add leather upholstery, a drift mode, launch control plus the performance features mentioned above. Buyers can also get active engine mounts, carbon-fiber interior and exterior trim, carbon-ceramic brakes, a 23-speaker Burmester sound system, Mercedes’ soothing Energizing Comfort system, and an Executive Rear Seat package with a rear touchpad and folding rear seats.

The GT 4-Door Coupe also comes with a healthy helping of standard safety features, and even more are on offer. Standard equipment includes forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking and cross-traffic and pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, and automatic parking. A Driver Assistance includes a variety of features that control the steering, braking, and throttle. However, the car has not been crash tested.