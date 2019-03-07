The 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe isn’t a coupe or even a sedan. It’s a hatchback or a fastback, and it’s one of the fastest, best-performing four-doors on the planet. The third car developed specifically for Mercedes’ AMG performance arm, the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is a rival for the Porsche Panamera and BMW M5. It offers turbocharged power, either from an inline-6 or a V-8 power, plus track-ready handling and room for four. Those strengths make the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe one of our highest rated cars with a score of 8.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This report covers the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. For a review of the similarly named AMG GT roadster and convertible, which are aimed at the Porsche 911, see our 2018 writeup. The only changes to that car this year are standard heated and cooled seats on the GT C model.

Mercedes offers the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe in three models: the AMG GT 53, AMG GT 63, and AMG GT 63 S, each with more power than the last. The twin-turbo inline-6 in the GT 53 puts out 429 horsepower, while the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 in the 63 models is rated at 577 hp in its base version and 630 hp in the S model. All GTs send their power to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission.

The 53 model is no slouch with a 0-60-mph time of 4.4 seconds and a 174-mph top speed, but the AMG GT 63 S model offers unrelenting acceleration. It dispatches the 0-60 mph run in 3.1 seconds and keeps pulling all the way to 195 mph.

AMG started with the architecture from the E-Class and CLS-Class to create the GT, but strengthened it and lengthened the wheelbase. Engineers also employed all the tricks to make this big car handle on a racetrack. Adjustable dampers are standard, and 63 models get multi-chamber air springs, an electronically controlled limited-slip differential (eLSD), and rear-axle steering.

It all works to make this big and rather heavy GT four-door handle like a smaller sport sedan. The 63 models, especially, are track-bred monsters with agility that defies their size.

Inside, all models offer a combination of sportiness, modernity, and luxury. Two 12.3-inch screens handle the instruments and infotainment, and the car can monitor laps on a track. The seats are sculpted to keep occupants in place, and they look elegant with the available diamond-pleated leather upholstery. Wood, carbon fiber, or piano black trim combine with the car’s aluminum and leather to create an environment worthy of the car’s six-figure price.

Both seating rows offer lots of space, though the second row seats only two, not three. An Executive Rear Seat Package lets the rear seats fold down to make the useful hatch area even more handy.

Like other Mercedes models, the GT should also be safe. Its solid structure may never be subjected to crash tests, but the GT offers the full suite of Level 2 self-driving features in the brand’s Intelligent Drive system.

The base price for the 53 model hasn’t been announced, but the 63 starts at $137,495, while the 63 S costs $159,995. Look for the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe in dealers early this year.