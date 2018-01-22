Mercedes-Benz’s AMG division has set its three-pointed sights on the world’s serious sports cars, supercars, and even racing cars with its 2018 AMG GT lineup.

This year, Mercedes fleshes out the range even further, which begins with the touring-oriented AMG GT and works its way through GT S, GT C, and track-ready GT R variants. GT and GT C versions are even available as convertibles—just the ticket for high-speed, al fresco ‘bahn burning. We’re big fans of the AMG GT lineup, even if they force considerably daily driver compromises in their quest to deliver the highest level of performance available behind Mercedes’ signature three-pointed star.

We’ve rated the AMG GT line 7.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

All AMG GTs use a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine, rated from 469 to 585 horsepower that sends power rearward via a 7-speed dual-clutch transaxle. Even the slowest of the pack sprints to 60 mph in under four seconds, but numbers aren’t the main draw here. The AMG GT delivers the kind of pure driving experience we’ve not seen from a Mercedes-Benz in decades. Even the roughly $112,000 base GT is a raw, but refined corner carver loaded with racing-derived technology.

The AMG GT’s V-8 is mounted behind the front axle, which delivers a 47/53 front/rear weight split. Power makes its way to the transaxle via a massive carbon fiber “torque tube.” Once back there, a true locking differential rapidly sends grunt where it is needed and rear-axle steering on some variants helps these sports cars feel planted on even the most demanding course. Depending on the model, up to five driving modes including a custom-tailored Individual setting let the AMG GT either lope around in town or scream to its maximum potential on a closed course.

What really sets the AMG GT apart, however, is its hydraulic power steering. Rivals have largely adopted electric steering. Even the best systems—we’re looking at the Porsche 911—don’t quite compare to the natural feel delivered through the GT’s thick-rimmed, leather-wrapped tiller.

The AMG GT looks the part, too. Its exceptionally long hood gives way to a curvy, surprisingly upright and short windshield. The roofline tapers into a hatchback with a pair of squinting taillights—perhaps the only view some sports cars will ever see. The droptop is just divine, too, especially when its cloth roof is specified in a muted color rather than the “default” black canvas.