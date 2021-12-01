Likes
- Well equipped
- Turbo-4 balances power and economy
- Good steering
- Good luxury value
Dislikes
- No AMGs
- Expensive AMG Line cosmetic option
- Driver Assistance packages other packages
- Limited rear seat space
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz A220 gives shoppers a taste of luxury in a small sedan package.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class? What does it compare to?
The A-Class is a small sedan with five seats that aspires to luxury. This gateway to the brand is related to the CLA and squares off against the Audi A3 and Genesis G70.
Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class a good car?
The entry-level sedan reflects well on the German luxury brand with alluring style, a good ride, and a loaded feature set that’s a luxury value, until tempted by the extensive options list. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class?
Not much is new for the A-Class except that the sedan will be sold only as one model, the A220. The AMG A35 will not be sold for 2022.
The curves on the A-Class give it a coupe-like silhouette despite its four doors. A tucked tail and broad nose lend it some muscle, but it’s toned with smooth body lines and alluring proportions. The interior samples what we’ve come to expect from Mercedes, such as its circular vents and seat controls on the door panels, as well as available wood trim and an available 10.3-inch touchscreen.
Mercedes’ smallest car gets its smallest engine, but the 181-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 delivers the power with confidence. It’s neither quick nor slow, but its small size, independent suspension, and precise steering keep the driving spirited. A 7-speed dual-clutch transmission sends power to the front wheels but all-wheel drive is an option, and the smooth dual-clutch keeps it in the upper reaches of the engine’s broad powerband.
The A-Class suggests there’s seating for five, but four’s a crowd, and two’s the best. The middle rear seat folds down to find its true calling as an expander for the trunk, which is limited to 8.6 cubic feet of gear.
Automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors limit the risk of crash, but the A-Class doesn’t have official crash-test ratings from the IIHS or the NHTSA.
How much does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class cost?
The A-Class consists only of the A220 model this year, and it costs about $35,000. It comes with luxury features such as a panoramic sunroof, 64-way ambient lighting, LED headlights, and keyless start, making it a good value. But opting for the recommended Premium package and its pair of 10.3-inch screens, as well as heated seats and all-wheel drive, pushes the price over $40,000. With all the options, it can crest $50,000 and turn our eyes away.
Where is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class made?
In Mexico.
2022 Mercedes-Benz A Class
Styling
The A-Class could be cute or studly, depending on the finishing touches.
Is the Mercedes-Benz A-Class a good-looking car?
The small sedan with a broad nose and stub tail cuts a distinct profile, especially on anything except the base 17-inch wheels. Classic Mercedes design elements star on the interior. It’s a 7, with a point each for exterior and interior styling.
Larger black alloy wheels complement the curvy flow of Mercedes’ smallest four-door. The roofline curves symmetrically from front to back, tucking neatly into a squat rear. Up front, the big tri-star logo spreads its wings across a dappled grille that has not grown to monstrous proportions, unlike the grilles of some other luxury brands.
The dash also has a wing-like span, with circular vents in the corners and three more in the center that ensure that neither the 7.0-inch or available 10.3-inch touchscreen will dominate the landscape. A flat-bottomed steering wheel with haptic controls feels good to grip, and available walnut or linden wood trim can breach the dash with warmth and refinement. The gloss black center console smudges the luster of the cabin, but it’s a minor gripe.
2022 Mercedes-Benz A Class
Performance
Neither sporty nor dull, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class lets drivers choose their own adventure.
Sold only as the A220 sedan this year, the powertrain options are limited to a capable turbo-4 and solid small sedan handling. Each of those traits earns it a point to a 7.
Is the Mercedes-Benz A-Class 4WD?
Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is available for $2,000.
How fast is the Mercedes A-Class?
The 188-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 enables the A220 to go from 0-60 mph in 7.1 seconds with either drivetrain, according to Mercedes. The sedan weighs about 3,300 lb and the engine spins out 221 lb-ft of torque as early as 1,600 rpm; there’s no hesitation from a stop, and the 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission dials into the driver’s intentions so the sedan feels quicker than what Mercedes projects. Standard paddle shifters give drivers the power to downshift in advance of passing moves, but the transmission handles it well enough on its own thanks in part to the broad power band.
Highway cruising leads to an ocean of calm, but the heavier all-wheel-drive version jostles a bit more when subjected to road acne. Front struts and a multi-link rear suspension cushion the ride, but also allow for more spirited handling. Precise steering and good weight also tempt drivers to seek fun roads.
2022 Mercedes-Benz A Class
Comfort & Quality
The 2022 A-Class samples what Mercedes does best.
The smallest Mercedes doesn’t earn any points for its size, but the A220 upholds the luxury brand’s reputation for comfort and quality, earning a 6 here.
Power front seats come standard with synthetic leather upholstery in a stylish cabin that can be trimmed in aluminum or real wood. Even though it’s an entry-level car, the brand doesn’t skimp on comfortable seats surrounded by quality materials and classic Mercedes’ design elements, such as turbine vents and seat controls easy to reach on the door panel. Still, features such as heated seats cost extra.
The cramped rear seats give the A-Class a coupe-like vibe, with leg room limited to less than 34 inches and head room forbidding rear passengers over 6 feet tall. There are five seat belts, however, so five passengers could fit in a fight.
The body design leads to a broad trunk opening, but space is limited to 8.6 cubic feet, or about four roller bags. The 40/20/40-split rear seats fold down to optimize versatility, so the middle seat could be folded down to store long items such as skis. But it’s no hatchback, in North America anyway.
2022 Mercedes-Benz A Class
Safety
The A-Class doesn’t sell enough to warrant official crash-test ratings.
How safe is the Mercedes-Benz A-Class?
The NHTSA and IIHS haven’t used its dummies to crash the A220, but Mercedes equips it with automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors standard to lessen the risk of a crash. We don’t assign Safety ratings without official crash results.
Mercedes sells a Driver Assistance package with active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and limited hands-free driving, but the $1,700 cost is misleading: it requires two other packages with the 10.3-inch touchscreen that cost $3,000, bringing the price of advanced safety to nearly $5,000. Bleh.
2022 Mercedes-Benz A Class
Features
The Mercedes A220 offers a relative value, until packages are considered.
The base A220 comes well equipped with a panoramic sunroof, 64-way ambient lighting, LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, keyless start, and a pair of 7.0-inch screens in the cluster and as a touchscreen. The standard features earn it a point, and the intuitive but layered infotainment system earns it another point on our scale. Options that increase both screens to 10.3 inches, and other goodies such as a Burmester sound system, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, and more driver-assist features add another point to an 8 here.
Every A-Class has a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, but it doesn’t have the scheduled maintenance included by some luxury competitors.
Which A-Class should I buy?
The base model does fine for about $35,000, but we’re tempted by the additional performance and better features of the AMG A35. If performance is the deciding factor, we’d suggest the CLA-Class, however. That’s one of the challenges when shopping Mercedes: there’s always another model tempting for another reason or a different mood.
To get the most out of the A220, consider adding the Premium Package and its twin 10.3-inch screens for $1,750. If the A220 travels through colder climes, adding heated front seats and a heated steering wheel costs $750, and AWD adds $2,000. Our recommended build would cost about $41,000.
How much is a fully loaded Mercedes-Benz A-Class?
With no AMG models, that’s about it. Add a $3,100 AMG Line with Night package, red on black leather, upholstery, and a couple other packages to hit $50,000, if you must.
2022 Mercedes-Benz A Class
Fuel Economy
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz A220 with all-wheel drive tops the A-Class.
Is the Mercedes-Benz A-Class good on gas?
The small sedan gets an EPA-rated 28 mpg combined with front- or all-wheel drive. It’s a 5, and is average for the class. Tops in the gas class, the Audi A3 and its mild-hybrid system earn an EPA rating of 32 mpg combined.
The A220 AWD outperforms the FWD model in the city, which is unusual. It gets 25 mpg city, 35 highway, 28 mpg combined, compared to 24/35/38 mpg with FWD.