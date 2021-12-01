What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class? What does it compare to?

The A-Class is a small sedan with five seats that aspires to luxury. This gateway to the brand is related to the CLA and squares off against the Audi A3 and Genesis G70.

Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class a good car?

The entry-level sedan reflects well on the German luxury brand with alluring style, a good ride, and a loaded feature set that’s a luxury value, until tempted by the extensive options list. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class?

Not much is new for the A-Class except that the sedan will be sold only as one model, the A220. The AMG A35 will not be sold for 2022.

The curves on the A-Class give it a coupe-like silhouette despite its four doors. A tucked tail and broad nose lend it some muscle, but it’s toned with smooth body lines and alluring proportions. The interior samples what we’ve come to expect from Mercedes, such as its circular vents and seat controls on the door panels, as well as available wood trim and an available 10.3-inch touchscreen.

Mercedes’ smallest car gets its smallest engine, but the 181-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 delivers the power with confidence. It’s neither quick nor slow, but its small size, independent suspension, and precise steering keep the driving spirited. A 7-speed dual-clutch transmission sends power to the front wheels but all-wheel drive is an option, and the smooth dual-clutch keeps it in the upper reaches of the engine’s broad powerband.

The A-Class suggests there’s seating for five, but four’s a crowd, and two’s the best. The middle rear seat folds down to find its true calling as an expander for the trunk, which is limited to 8.6 cubic feet of gear.

Automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors limit the risk of crash, but the A-Class doesn’t have official crash-test ratings from the IIHS or the NHTSA.

How much does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class cost?

The A-Class consists only of the A220 model this year, and it costs about $35,000. It comes with luxury features such as a panoramic sunroof, 64-way ambient lighting, LED headlights, and keyless start, making it a good value. But opting for the recommended Premium package and its pair of 10.3-inch screens, as well as heated seats and all-wheel drive, pushes the price over $40,000. With all the options, it can crest $50,000 and turn our eyes away.

Where is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class made?

In Mexico.