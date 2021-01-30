What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is a small sedan that starts around $35,000 and brings with it the style and panache expected of a car bearing the three-pointed star. Shop it against the BMW 2-Series, Audi A3, and Acura ILX.

Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class a good car?

There’s a lot to like about the 2021 A-Class, so long as a spacious interior isn’t something you expect from your entry-level luxury sedan. The A-Class earns a 6.6 out of 10 on our scale; zippy AMG versions might rate higher if we looked at them individually. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class?

Now in its third model year, the A-Class largely stands spot. Blind-spot monitors and 64 hues of ambient lighting are standard fare for 2021.

The A-Class comes only as a four-door sedan with nice curves paired with a relatively conventional roofline, though it is a close relative to the Mercedes-Benz CLA, GLA, and GLB.

Underneath, all use the same 2.0-liter turbo-4, which shuffles power forward or to all four wheels through a 7-speed automatic gearbox. Base A220s are rated at an acceptable 188 hp, while the rorty A35 AMG hustles 302 horsepower to each corner. That’s a lot of power for a small sedan, and the smallest of Benzes is fairly frugal, too. All versions top 25 mpg combined.

We’ve only driven A220s so far; they’re balanced, polished, and poised. Both front-seat riders will have a nice time, but those confined to row two will find limited stretch-out room. At least the interior digs are price-appropriate, with nicer materials such as real leather and wood trim tantalizing options.

The A-Class checks the basics when it comes to crash-avoidance gear, but this four-door hasn’t yet been tested by the NHTSA or the IIHS. More advanced tech is optional, but not likely something you’ll find on a dealer’s lot loaded with lease specials.

How much does the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class cost?

The base A220 runs $34,700, while adding all-wheel drive notches that price up $2,000. A35s cost another $10,000.

Our money would be on a relatively basic A-Class; with many options selected, it inches too close in price to bigger Benzes.

Where is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class made?

In Mexico.