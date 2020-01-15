Budget balling has its appeal. Like buying out the bar when it’s dollar-draft night. Or credit-card roulette at McDonald’s.

We like all the above and the budget-balling 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class—the least-expensive way to get into a new vehicle with a three-pointed star this year. For $33,795, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A220 comes correct with good looks, dual 7.0-inch screens, 17-inch wheels, and smartphone software. This year, a much hotter AMG A35 screws the turbos tighter for 302 horsepower from a busy 2.0-liter turbo-4, but we haven’t yet driven it.

Our 6.4 TCC Rating applies to the A220 that will be more popular. Its good features are complemented by a handsome exterior. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Until the A35 arrives this spring, the A220 with or without all-wheel drive is the only way to step into an A-Class for now. All-wheel drive, which Mercedes-Benz calls 4Matic, is available on the A220 for $2,000.

The 2020 A-Class is related to the GLA crossover and CLA four-door coupe, but grafts a traditional sedan shape on its frame. It’s handsome and traditional, like a navy blue suit. The A-Class has short overhangs and a long hood that give it an athletic profile, and a strong line down the body that breaks up visual heft.

The A220 is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 188 horsepower and shuttles the car up to 60 mph in about seven seconds. It’s not the fastest car Mercedes makes by a long margin, but it’s appropriate for the class. The upcoming A35 promises 0-60 mph sprints in 4.6 seconds from its busy 2.0-liter turbo-4; upcoming models may even be quicker.

A smooth ride is the A-Class’ best performance metric so far. Four-wheel independent suspension swallows up road imperfections better than the outgoing CLA-Class.

Inside, four adults can share space WeWork-style, although the rear pair better be friends. (Preferably limber friends.) The seat bottoms are small and low, and there’s less than 34 inches of rear seat leg room to be found.

Good news: The A220 gets quality fittings that we appreciate for the price.

Every Mercedes-Benz gets standard automatic emergency braking this year, and the base A220 does well with its 7.0-inch screens and smartphone software.

Spend-up extras include a pair of upgraded 10.3-inch screens for information and infotainment, premium sound, adaptive dampers, and exterior accents.