What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata? What does it compare to?

The Miata is a two-seat convertible meant for people who enjoy the connection between man and machine. The world’s bestselling roadster doesn’t have many competitors under $40,000, which excludes the BMW Z4 and Porsche 718 Boxster.

Is the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata a good car?

It’s a great car. For driving. But it lacks the practicality, comfort, cargo room, and convenience features of most new cars, sinking its TCC Rating to a 5.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Not much, except for a $540 price increase and brake-based torque vectoring for the inside rear wheel on the base model.

The road-hugging two seater comes in two styles, with a black soft top roof you pull over your head or an RF (Retractable Fastback) power hard top that opens with the push of a button in 13 seconds. It’s only offered on the top Grand Touring trim or the Club trim with the Brembo BBS Recaro package. The roadster rides so low to the ground, the driver sits at eye-level with the door handles of most other vehicles.

The design and perfect weight balance connect the driver to the road like no other modern car. The 181-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 might not sound impressive on paper, but when paired with a lightweight coupe, an independent rear suspension, and seamless 6-speed manual transmission, it creates a visceral experience more thrilling and pure than many other, more expensive sports cars.

That’s the best thing about the MX-5 Miata. As an everyday go-getter, it shrinks to the task. It fits just 4.6 cubic feet of gear in its trunk, which might be enough for a grocery run, and its size discriminates against taller humans, who will be conscious of their knees, elbows, and head until the top is down. For smaller folks, the Miata cocoons occupants as well as it hugs the road.

The standard features mirror the pared down nature of the Miata. A 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes standard, but it’s a nuisance as much as a convenience. Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking at low speeds, blind-spot monitors, and lane-departure warnings.

How much does the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata cost?

The base Sport model costs $28,315, including a $1,015 destination fee. Sport and Club models only come with the 6-speed manual, whereas the Grand Touring can be optioned with a less expensive 6-speed automatic priced at $33,315; the manual is $500 more. The Miata Club with a Brembo BBS Recaro package costs $36,315, and the power hard top version tops the lineup at $39,215. The RF can be fitted on Grand Touring models for $2,700 more than the soft top.

Where is the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata made?

In Hiroshima, Japan.