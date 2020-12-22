What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata? What does it compare to?

The Miata is a two-seat convertible available with a soft top or power hard top. The world’s bestselling roadster competes with the mechanically identical Fiat 124 Spider and the aspirational BMW Z4.

Is the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata a good car?

We give it a 5.8 out of 10 because it’s a blast to drive, even though it’s not overly fast and lacks the practicality, comfort, and convenience features of many new cars. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata?

Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto finally trickle into the base Sport model. Wireless CarPlay is offered; wireless Android Auto is not. Otherwise, it’s the same except for a $250 price increase.

The low-slung two seater comes with a manually controlled black soft top roof, but Club and Grand Touring models offer an RF (Retractable Fastback) body style with a power hard top. The car has sports car proportions with a long hood and short trunk, and it rides so low to the ground, the driver sits at eye-level with the door handles of other vehicles.

Its ride height and perfect weight balance connect the driver to the road like no other modern car. The zippy 181-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4 feels so much quicker and connected when paired with a seamless 6-speed manual transmission that should be required testing on all driver’s ed courses.

The MX-5 was not designed with larger humans in mind. Six footers and above will be conscious of their knees, elbows, and head until they reach up to put down the top. For smaller folks, the Miata cocoons occupants as well as it hugs the road. A shallow trunk carries just 4.6 cubic feet, about the same as frunks in many electric vehicles.

The feature set mirrors the pared down nature of the Miata. It comes with an awkward 7.0-inch touchscreen, speakers in the driver's headrest, Bluetooth, keyless entry, power features, and LED headlights and taillights. Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking at low speeds, blind-spot monitors, and lane-departure warnings.

How much does the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata cost?

The base Sport model costs $27,775, including a $945 destination fee, while the mid-grade Club model costs $31,245 for the soft top or $34,000 for the RF. The top Grand Touring trim costs $32,725, and the RF tops out at $35,480.

Where is the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata made?

It’s made in Hiroshima, Japan.