Close your eyes and picture a sports car that won’t bankrupt your 401k. For most of us who aren’t members of royal families that car looks a lot like the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata, a small wonder and long-running staple for the automaker.

This year, the biggest change for the Miata is a doozy—at least for a small car that’s stayed true to its roots for more than two decades. A free-revving 2.0-liter inline-4 replaces a similarly sized engine from last year, but this year makes more power and spins past 7,000 rpm.

Like last year, the MX-5 is available in Sport, Club, and Grand Touring trims, and costs just north of $26,000 to start.

We give the Miata a 6.0 our overall scale, a respectable score for a niche vehicle that won’t carry more than two people. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The newest Miata bowed for 2016, although its roots reach back to the late 1980s. The same shape has outlived other fads thanks to its handsome profile and focus on drivability—fun seemingly never goes out of style.

Last year’s 155-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4 is out, a new 181-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 is in. Vital bits have been strengthified and lightenated in the new engine, at least that’s what the engineers tell us. We’re better at telling you how it feels behind the wheel: fantastic. The 26 additional hp are a welcome addition for a car that weighs less than 2,400 pounds to start and make an instant impression on driver and passenger alike.

A precise 6-speed manual rifles through its gears in the Miata’s best life; we couldn’t imagine it any other way. (A 6-speed automatic is available if you can.)

The Miata’s small size and low ride height promise comfort for two only and mostly deliver. Bad knees and backs may struggle to fit into the small confines, but their flexibility is rewarded with a cozy cabin that doesn’t take away from the view of the road ahead.

The Miata skips many luxury features that some competitors now offer, and that’s mostly fine by us. We take one exception with an infotainment system that nearly drives us to distraction and leaves us dry without a smartphone system to take over.

Like last year, the Miata is available as a convertible or folding hard-top model that Mazda calls “RF” (retractable fastback). There’s no bad pick, but spending more on the Miata doesn’t enhance its best feature: how fun the MX-5 is to drive.