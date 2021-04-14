What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mazda MX-30? What does it compare to?

The MX-30 is Mazda’s first battery-powered car to be sold in the U.S. Available in Japan and Europe already, the small five-seat hatchback compares to electric vehicles like the Kia Niro EV, Mini Cooper SE, and Hyundai Kona Electric.

Is the 2022 Mazda MX-30 a good car?

The 2022 MX-30 goes on sale in fall 2021 hampered by several disadvantages, from battery range to passenger space to California-only availability. We’ll rate it when we drive it. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Mazda MX-30?

Everything, from the battery pack to the flip-out rear doors. The MX-30 doesn’t get the “CX” designation of Mazda’s other crossovers, but it’s styled more in their vein. The hatchback has flatter body sides and less sculpting in general than the similarly sized CX-3 or CX-30; at about 173 inches long, it’s the same size as the latter. The slope of the roof and the rear-hinged doors (Mazda dubs them “free-style”) give the MX-30 its own sporty profile, one with light crossover styling cues that derive from its tall body and lower body cladding. Inside a spare but warm-looking cockpit, cork panels trim a console between tweedy seats, landing somewhere between BMW’s i3 evocative imaginary “worlds” and Volvo’s current reality.

In other markets the MX-30’s 35.5-kwh battery pack generates a 124-mile range on the WLTP cycle, which might translate to more than 100 miles on the EPA’s tests. Mazda promises a rotary engine extender for the MX-30’s battery pack but for now, that hasn’t been confirmed for the U.S. Net power from the battery is pegged at 144 hp and 200 lb-ft of torque.

The battery can be charged to 80 percent in about 36 minutes with DC fast charging, Mazda says. Charging will depend on publicly available Level 2 and DC fast-charge stations; the automaker will connect with ChargePoint to serve its MX-30 drivers.

The electric hatchback is expected to come with automatic emergency braking and other advanced safety features, but none have been confirmed. A connected app will allow drivers to monitor the battery’s charge state via mobile devices.

How much does the 2022 Mazda MX-30 cost?

It’s unknown, but the 2022 MX-30 should qualify for many federal and local tax credits based on manufacturer output. Mazda says it will sell the MX-30 in California, and hasn’t outlined plans for any more domestic availability.

Where is the 2022 Mazda MX-30 made?

In Japan.