What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Mazda MX-30? What does it compare to?

The MX-30 is Mazda’s first battery-powered car to be sold in the U.S., but sales are limited to California and its limited range has limited appeal. The small five-seat hatchback compares to electric vehicles like the Kia Niro EV, Mini Cooper SE, and Hyundai Kona Electric.

Is the 2022 Mazda MX-30 a good car?

It’s hard to recommend the 2022 MX-30 given its range limitation of 100 miles, but it earns a decent TCC Rating of 6.8 on the strength of its value, features, and comfortable ride. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Mazda MX-30?

Everything, from the battery pack to the flip-out rear doors. The MX-30 doesn’t get the “CX” designation of Mazda’s other crossovers, but it’s styled more in their vein. The hatchback has flatter body sides and less sculpting in general than the similarly sized CX-30. Rear barn doors open up to an interior lined with cork in the eco-conscious style of the BMW i3.

The MX-30’s 35.5-kwh battery pack is only good for 100 miles of EPA estimated range, a disappointing figure to say the least. Output is pegged at 143 hp and 200 lb-ft of torque via the single motor mounted to the front axle. The range is a shame because the MX-30 is rather pleasant to drive, with good ride quality and handling.

The battery can be charged to 80 percent in about 36 minutes with DC fast charging, Mazda says. Charging will depend on publicly available Level 2 and DC fast-charge stations; the automaker will connect with ChargePoint to serve its MX-30 drivers.

Inside, the MX-30’s strange shape and doors make for a small backseat that won’t fit adults due to a lack of leg room. However, there’s ample cargo room with 20.4 cubic feet behind the backseats. Go figure.

The electric hatchback comes with automatic emergency braking and other advanced safety features standard, including adaptive cruise control and active lane control. A connected app will allow drivers to monitor the battery’s charge state via mobile devices.

Standard features include an 8.8-inch center display, synthetic leather upholstery, heated front seats, and head-up display.

How much does the 2022 Mazda MX-30 cost?

The MX-30 starts at $34,545 and should qualify for full federal and state tax rebates. Adding on the Premium Plus package bumps the cost up to $37,555.

Where is the 2022 Mazda MX-30 made?

In Japan.