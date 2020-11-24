What kind of car is the 2021 Mazda 6? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Mazda 6 four-door sedan slots in as the Japanese automaker’s mass-market sedan. It’s a rival for the Camry, the Accord, the Sonata, and other cars that only need one name to stand out on the sales charts.

Is the 2021 Mazda 6 a good car?

It’s wonderful in some ways, but pulls up shy in back-seat space and warranty coverage. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Mazda 6?

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility now comes with every model, and wireless CarPlay joins in on the expensive versions. A new Carbon edition with dark wheels and special paint is new, too.

No matter which trim you choose—Sport, Touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve, or Signature—the 2021 Mazda 6 is among the most handsome sedans on the road. The wide but slim grille and headlights, the gently curved body, and the tall rear end cut a sharp and sleek profile, while the cockpit’s composed from simple but elegant shapes and dressed in fine materials, especially on the Signature edition.

Mazda fits a 187-horsepower 2.5-liter inline-4 in base 6 sedans, and teams it with a 6-speed automatic to deliver tepid acceleration, with more noise than we’re used to from its refined cars. Strap on a turbo and the 227-hp 6 lives up to its sporty promise better, with strong power in most situations that suits the nimble handling and firm but absorbent ride tuned into its chassis. The 6 lacks all-wheel drive, but doesn’t lack for it.

Interior comfort gets a high pass for the front passengers, but the 6 has slimmer head space for rear-seat passengers, and a trunk that’s slightly smaller than most in its class.

Crash-test scores have been nearly perfect, and the 6 comes with automatic emergency braking as well as an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment that’s also saddled with a futzy control knob that we mostly ignore in favor of taps and steering-wheel commands.

How much does the 2021 Mazda 6 cost?

The $25,270 6 Sport four-door comes with keyless start, 17-inch wheels, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty. We’d choose the $27,870 Mazda 6 Touring for its power driver’s seat and power sunroof—knowing that the $36,695 Mazda 6 Signature has real luxury-car ambience, not to mention nappa leather and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Where is the Mazda 6 made?

In Japan.