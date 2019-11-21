The 2020 Mazda 6 is a standout among sedans in an age when fewer people are buying them every year. For its head-turning style, sharp driving dynamics, and great value, we give it 6.5 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the 6 remains mostly unchanged except for a new key fob. It’s available in Sport, Touring, Grand Touring, and Grand Touring Reserve guise.

Styling is subjective, but the Mazda 6 may be the one sedan that’s objectively handsome no matter which way you look at it. The swoopy lines, wide grille underscoring the headlights, and tall, tapered rear end cut a sleek profile, and the interior is among our favorites from non-luxury brands. Ritzy Signature trim models add real wood, fine leather, and impressive tech like a color head-up display for a near-premium experience at a more palatable price.

Review continues below

Powered by a 2.5-liter inline-4 with 187 horsepower and a 6-speed automatic transmission, the base Mazda 6 isn’t a barn burner, but with a 250-hp turbo version of the same engine as an option, this sedan better lives up to its sporty pedigree. Front-wheel drive is standard and the only choice, but we’d appreciate an all-wheel-drive option like the smaller Mazda 3 has even started to offer.

Four adults fit comfortably, and the trunk is average if not slightly small, but split-folding rear seats help increase practicality. This is a sedan after all, so don’t expect the utility that a crossover SUV provides. While handling and ride quality is superb, the 6 is slightly noisier inside than some competitors.

An 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a dial controller is standard, as are two USB inputs, Bluetooth, dual-zone climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, and more. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto require stepping up one trim from the Sport to the Touring, however.

In an increasingly popular move, Mazda made all active safety technology standard last year, including automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control. Coupled with award-winning crash test scores, this makes for one of the safest sedans on the road.

Fuel economy is decent at 29 mpg combined (26 mpg if you choose a turbocharged model), and the 6 ranges from $24,920 for the Sport trim including destination charge to $36,220 for the Signature model.