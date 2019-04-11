For many years the Mazda 3 has been the compact-car go-to for drivers who can’t afford to leave practicality and frugality by the wayside. With the new 2019 Mazda 3, the automaker isn’t completely abandoning that philosophy, but it is carving out the space for an entirely new kind of zoom-zoom: the mass market.

The very attractive styling of the sedan, well-rounded performance, and top-notch cabin comfort all factor into this model’s 7.0 rating on our overall scale—in a number that could change soon as safety ratings are in. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Some of the choices Mazda has made—both in going a different direction with infotainment, and producing a different hatchback design—don’t entirely smack of a move into the mass market. But with the small-car market shrinking, changing, and moving in the rugged-crossover direction, one of Mazda’s decisions makes great sense: all-wheel drive is now widely offered in all but the base 2019 Mazda 3 sedan.

The 2019 Mazda 3 lineup consists of a sedan and a hatchback, and they can appear to be different vehicles at some angles. That’s Mazda’s intent: It designed the sedan to be sporty and formal, while the hatchback is more free-spirited with a very thick rear pillar that, at positive moments, we see as Saab-like. With no body creases on the hatchback, it’s a model that looks different wherever and whenever. The new 3’s interior serves as a counterpoint to both designs, its formal, warm, and premium.

All 2019 Mazda 3s are powered by a 2.5-liter inline-4 with a 6-speed automatic transmission or, only at the top of the hatchback lineup, a 6-speed manual. The all-wheel drive system offered on all but the base sedan is a version of what’s been used in Mazda’s other vehicles—good for slippery road surfaces as it can proactively send torque to the wheels that can grip.

Mazda points out that the new 3 is the first vehicle they’ve developed that is centered around the driver and passengers. The sedan and hatchback both are five-passenger compact cars, in roughly the same size and form as the Honda Civic family, with rear seats that flip forward for more cargo space and access. Hatchbacks are nearly 8 inches shorter, and while they officially have quite a bit more cargo space, the difference isn’t as pronounced in real-world usability.

Touchscreens have been banished, as Mazda says that they brought eyes away from the road for precious fractions of a second. Instead, the dash is topped with an 8.8-inch high-contrast screen—not a touchscreen—navigated via a Command Controller on the center console.

The 2019 Mazda 3 starts at less than $22,000, and you don’t push the price much higher to get some of the advanced-technology and active-safety items that are relegated to top-trim versions of some other compact car lines.

Sedans come in base, Select, Preferred, and Premium versions, with each corresponding to a “package” of equipment, while hatchbacks start at what’s effectively the Select level. Across most of the lineup, Mazda’s infotainment is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, so you can bring remote operation of your own ecosystem into the mix—just not with those pesky touchscreens.