What kind of car is the 2021 Mazda CX-9? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Mazda CX-9 is a three-row, seven-seat crossover that is one of the most stylish of its kind. It’s a rival for cars like the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander, even the Volvo XC90.

Is the 2021 Mazda CX-9 a good car?

Review continues below

It’s well above average, with a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Mazda CX-9?

Mazda’s added a Carbon edition with 20-inch wheels and gloss-black trim, and it’s made a 10.3-inch infotainment display standard on all versions.

A few years into its current model cycle, we’re still smitten with the CX-9’s looks. It’s pretty from nearly every angle, with a slim front end, a reasonably sized and shaped grille (ahem) and sleek curves that belie its actual size. The cabin’s neatly split by a metallic band of trim that gives it a roomy look—and in Signature versions it’s trimmed out with lovely luxury-grade wood and leather.

Mazda taps a 2.5-liter turbo-4 for power. The CX-9 sends its 227 horsepower to either the front or all four wheels through a 6-speed automatic, which is fewer gears than you’ll find in a teensy Jeep Renegade. With some turbo lag off the line and middling power for such a large vehicle, the CX-9 could swap in a transmission with more gears for a noticeable performance boost. While it’s average in acceleration, it’s well above that in ride and handling; the CX-9 damps the road like a sprinkler in summer, and cuts into corners like its next re-election counts on it, even on the smaller 18-inch wheels that come with base and Touring models.

The CX-9 has a lovely interior, but it’s better viewed as a spacious five-seater than as a seven-passenger piece. Front passengers have well-shaped buckets, while even second-row riders get easy access to their bench seats. Row three’s tough to reach and lacks head and leg room even for small passengers. It’s better at cargo, with about 38 cubic feet of space behind the second-row seats.

Crash-test scores have been good, and every 2021 CX-9 has automatic emergency braking. Power features and a 10.3-inch display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included, but we dislike Mazda’s rotary-knob input for infotainment, which takes too many spins and clicks to register inputs. No touch inputs are allowed on its screen, either; time for a reboot.

How much does the 2021 Mazda CX-9 cost?

The base $35,060 CX-9 Sport represents good value, and so does the next-up Touring trim. A Signature edition costs more than $47,000, though.

Where is the Mazda CX-9 made?

In Japan.