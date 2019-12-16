The 2020 Mazda CX-9 may be the most stylish crossover SUV on the market, but its appearance overshadows a big deficit. The 2020 CX-9 isn’t especially good at doing what most consumers want from a crossover SUV with seating for up to seven passengers.

Good handling and a luxurious interior make the CX-9 a lovely place to spend time. We can’t ignore that the biggest Mazda is tight inside for passengers and their cargo.

Overall, we land at 6.7 out of 10 for the 2020 CX-9, which can be had in Sport, Touring, Grand Touring, and Signature trim levels. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Considered as a five-passenger crossover, the Mazda CX-9 is a good choice. Its interior is composed of nice materials and boasts an attractive design, while power from the 250-horsepower 2.5-liter turbo-4 is reasonable. The 6-speed automatic transmission could use another cog or two to both boost performance and fuel economy, though.

Ride and handling are above average, especially with the 18-inch wheels standard on base and Touring trims.

Newly standard this year is a suite of active safety features that can help prevent a collision. That’s something we can applaud, especially when combined with the crossover’s good crash-test ratings. The IIHS rates versions with the optional adaptive LED headlights a Top Safety Pick+.

All is well unless you consider the third row and cargo space to be important features. The CX-9’s rearmost seats are clearly an afterthought, and cargo suffers as a result as well. The CX-9 is not as practical as most rivals.

Consider its pros and cons before buying a CX-9. If the third row is a just-in-case feature—and you don’t mind paying for something you may rarely use—the CX-9 is a solid choice.