Where others are purely functional, the 2019 Mazda CX-9 is a three-row crossover SUV that delivers heavily on style. It’s one of the best-looking family crossovers on the market, and that includes offerings from luxury brands. With some long-needed additions in interior features and creature comforts, we give it 6.2 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2019, Mazda has given the CX-9 more desirable tech to keep it fresh, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto at long last on Touring and above, 3 years of SiriusXM satellite radio, weather, and traffic, and new optional displays, power features, and trim pieces.

The 2019 CX-9 is offered in Sport, Touring, Grand Touring, and Signature trims, and front-wheel drive is standard on all models while all-wheel drive is an option on each trim for $1,800. Each CX-9 gets a 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder as standard, making 250 horsepower on premium fuel, good enough to match the V-6 power delivery of many competitors. A 6-speed automatic is the only transmission option and feels dated compared to the relatively modern powerplant.

A hallmark of any modern Mazda, the CX-9 is sprightly and engaging to drive, with light-but-direct steering and handling moves that would make some sedans blush. This large crossover is geared more for comfort than many other Mazdas though, so expect slightly less handling prowess than some smaller models.

The 2019 CX-9 also delivers on safety, with five stars from the federal government and a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS, with special consideration for its optional active safety technology. We wish it would come standard, but at least it’s available on all trims for as little as an additional $1,290.

Unfortunately, forced induction doesn’t equal stellar fuel economy in this case, as the CX-9 manages only 23 or 24 mpg in combined daily driving.

The CX-9 is exceptionally handsome, especially for a crossover, so if style and features are paramount but badge is of little importance, this Mazda represents an appealing near-luxury alternative to many more expensive options.