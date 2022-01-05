2022 Mazda CX-5 Preview

Our review of the 2022 Mazda CX-5 is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2021 Mazda CX-5 if you're interested in purchasing one.
Get a Quick Quote
News

2022 Mazda CX-5 can cost $800 less or $1,200 more than outgoing model
2022 Mazda CX-5 can cost $800 less or $1,200 more than outgoing model
The refreshed 2022 Mazda CX-5 compact crossover SUV comes with a $1,200 price increase on higher end models or an unusual $820 price decrease on similarly equipped base models, based on pricing released by Mazda on Tuesday. The popular crossover...Read More»
2021 Mazda CX-5: Small price bump adds larger screen, turbocharged Carbon Edition
2021 Mazda CX-5: Small price bump adds larger screen, turbocharged Carbon Edition
The 2021 Mazda CX-5 compact crossover gets a modest price bump over the 2020 model but adds a larger 10.3-inch display screen and a new Carbon Edition trim, the automaker announced Tuesday. Mazda keeps nudging its products into the premium space...Read More»
2020 Mazda CX-5 comes standard with more safety tech
2020 Mazda CX-5 comes standard with more safety tech
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 crossover is getting a $740 price bump over last year's model—an increase which Mazda says is offset by new standard equipment and other small updates. At the core of the 2020 CX-5's updates are a series of tweaks intended...Read More»
More News »
Previous Year Models
2021
2021 Mazda CX-5
6.7
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$25,370 - $37,505
The 2021 Mazda CX-5 crossover has some priorities out of order; it doles out fine handling while it delivers a skimpy back seat.
2020
2020 Mazda CX-5
6.7
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$25,190 - $37,155
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 trades family-ready space for fine handling and good power.
2019
2019 Mazda CX-5
6.7
Expert Rating
Expert Rating
$24,350 - $41,000
The 2019 Mazda CX-5 sates solo drivers with good handling and tasteful lines, but bigger families will want to move up in size.
Inventory
More Inventory »
Looking for other models of the Mazda CX-5?
Read reviews & get prices
Compare the 2022 Mazda CX-5 against the competition
  • 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class

    2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB Class

    7.2
    Compare Cars
  • 2022 Ford Mustang Coastal Limited Edition

    2022 Ford Mustang

    6.0
    Compare Cars
  • 2022 Honda Civic

    2022 Honda Civic

    6.8
    Compare Cars
  • 2022 Toyota Venza

    2022 Toyota Venza

    7.2
    Compare Cars
  • 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

    2022 Volkswagen Golf

    6.8
    Compare Cars
Compare All Cars