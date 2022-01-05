Our review of the 2022 Mazda CX-5 is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2021 Mazda CX-5 if you're interested in purchasing one.
News
2022 Mazda CX-5 can cost $800 less or $1,200 more than outgoing model
The refreshed 2022 Mazda CX-5 compact crossover SUV comes with a $1,200 price increase on higher end models or an unusual $820 price decrease on similarly equipped base models, based on pricing released by Mazda on Tuesday. The popular crossover...Read More»
2021 Mazda CX-5: Small price bump adds larger screen, turbocharged Carbon Edition
The 2021 Mazda CX-5 compact crossover gets a modest price bump over the 2020 model but adds a larger 10.3-inch display screen and a new Carbon Edition trim, the automaker announced Tuesday. Mazda keeps nudging its products into the premium space...Read More»
2020 Mazda CX-5 comes standard with more safety tech
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 crossover is getting a $740 price bump over last year's model—an increase which Mazda says is offset by new standard equipment and other small updates. At the core of the 2020 CX-5's updates are a series of tweaks intended...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2021
2020
